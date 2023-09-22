“On the Internet, one person can commit 50,000 or 14,000 crimes, it seems absolutely miraculous compared to the real world,” nonfiction writer Petteri Järvinen thinks.

Psychotherapy Center Suspect of a data breach in the office Aleksanteri Kivimäki of the new charges revealed on Friday a huge number tells about the internet world, says a data writer familiar with information security and technology Petteri Järvinen.

Kivimäki was arrested on Friday on probable cause as a suspect for 14,151 data breaches. Doubts came to light in Vastaamo’s preliminary investigation.

Järvinen commented on the still quite insufficient information at HS’s request.

Prosecutor according to that, the method of data breaches was the same as in Vastaamo’s data breach and the acts were done at the same time.

Such a large number of data breaches have clearly not been done manually, says Järvinen. According to him, the information about the simultaneity of the actions indicates that the perpetrator has set the computer to bomb IP addresses and try to see if the system could be hacked.

Kivimäki was sentenced in 2015 to a two-year suspended sentence for a gigantic network crime network in the district court of Espoo. The crimes included breaking into and installing a backdoor into 50,700 servers in more than a hundred countries and a denial-of-service attack using a so-called bot network.

Regarding the Vastaamo case, Kivimäki was imprisoned in February on suspicion of aggravated data breach, aggravated dissemination of information infringing private life and aggravated attempt at extortion.

As far as we know, no extortion has been associated with the new data breaches.

Under investigation it has not been found out who are the victims of the new data breaches. According to the prosecutor, the victims of new data breaches can be from Finland or abroad and they can be private people, companies and organizations.

Järvinen says that usually hackers attack big-name foreign targets. US destinations are especially popular.

“It’s possible because the internet has no geographical boundaries.”

In large foreign destinations, the possibility of greater theft increases the attractiveness compared to Finland.

“Although [uudet] data breaches are serious and the number is again shocking, based on this information Finns do not need to lose sleep at night”, sums up Järvinen.

Julius Kivimäki (right), suspected of the Vastaamo data breach, was photographed in Espoo district court in connection with the proceedings concerning his imprisonment.

Stone Hill has denied being guilty of any crimes. Aleksanteri Kivimäki was known earlier Julius as Kivimäki.

Kivimäki is suspected of having taken and published online the patient database, which shows not only personal information, but also the most sensitive things about the patients.