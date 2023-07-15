Data breaches | An 18-year-old British man is accused of hacking the Grand Theft Auto game

In addition to hacking the game’s developers, the man is accused of data breaches targeting the virtual bank Revolut and the transport company Uber.

18 years old the British man is accused in London Grand Theft Auto – about hacking and blackmailing the developer of the game, Rockstar Games.

Expected in September 2022 Grand Theft Auto VI -game materials were allegedly leaked to the public. An anonymous hacker posted dozens of videos claiming to be from an unfinished game. The leaker announced his act Grand Theft Auto -game’s official forum and said in his messages that he would be able to publish more material, for example the source code of the game.

Prosecutors say the 18-year-old hacked the game developer Rockstar Games’ systems in September. After this, according to the prosecutors, he would have threatened to publish the source code of the sequel to the game series. In addition, he is allegedly responsible for leaking hacked videos to internet forums and demanding ransom.

The news agency Reuters and the financial news agency report on the matter Bloomberg.

Prosecutors according to the man is part of a hacker group called Lapsus$.

In addition to the Rockstar Games hack, he is accused of data breaches targeting the virtual bank Revolut and the transport company Uber.

According to Reuters, in September the man would have gained access to the information of around 5,000 Revolut customers and caused Uber almost three million dollars [noin 2,6 miljoonan euron] damages.

SUSPECTED and along with him, the 17-year-old British man is also accused of breaking into and blackmailing the data of the chip manufacturer Nvidia, Britain’s largest telecommunications company BT Group and mobile phone operator EE. A 17-year-old man is also said to be part of the same hacker group.

According to prosecutors, the men stole one terabyte of data from Nvidia in February 2022, Bloomberg reports. According to the prosecutors, the men published some of the information they received online and threatened to publish the rest if they were not paid the ransom.

In addition, the men are said to have broken into BT and EE’s servers between July and November 2021. In connection with this data breach as well, the men are said to have threatened to publish the information they stole in the data breach if they are not paid a ransom.