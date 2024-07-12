Data breaches | According to operator giant AT&T, hackers gained access to the calls and text messages of almost all of its customers

Data breaches|Hackers managed to obtain the company’s customer data for six months between May and October in 2022.

12.7. 21:22

of the United States the largest telecommunications operator AT&T announced on Friday that hackers have gained access to the calls and text messages of almost all of its mobile phone customers.

It is reported by many major US media, such as NBC-, ABC- mixed CBS– news channels.

News channel CNN’s according to AT&T, at the end of 2022, there were approximately 110 million mobile customers. Thus, the leak would affect almost the same number of people.

Hackers managed to obtain the company’s customer data for six months between May and October in 2022. The company admitted that a smaller data leak also occurred on January 2, 2023, which, according to AT&T, only affected “a very small proportion of customers”.

However, AT&T said in a statement released Friday that the compromised data did not include customers’ personal information, such as social security numbers, dates of birth or other personally identifiable information.

The company according to it, it was notified of the data leak in April 2024, when it began to investigate the matter together with the authorities. At least one person has been arrested as the investigation continues, AT&T said.

According to the company’s current information, the leaked information would not be publicly available anywhere.