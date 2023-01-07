Reuters reported a leak of a database with email addresses of 235 million Twitter users

Agency Reuters reported a database leak containing the email addresses of 235 million Twitter users. According to him, it ended up in the hands of intruders and is being distributed on hacker sites.

The information was confirmed by Israeli computer security expert Alon Gal on the page of his company Hudson Rock in Twitter. He noted that this is one of the largest leaks in history.

Related materials:

The specialist believes that the current situation will lead to an increase in the number of cases of phishing attacks, hacks and the publication of personal data of celebrities. According to him, attackers are mainly interested in well-known users of the social network, pages dedicated to cryptocurrencies and accounts with beautiful pseudonyms that can be sold.

Gal added that the information was leaked as of the end of 2021, since the code vulnerability was fixed a year ago. He also pointed out that the database does not contain phone numbers associated with accounts, but admitted that there may be another one in which they are listed.

At the end of December, a hacker under the pseudonym Ryushi, who claims to have hacked Twitter, demanded a ransom from the owner and head of the social network, Elon Musk, for the personal data of users. The cybercriminal claimed to have gained access to the data of 400 million accounts.