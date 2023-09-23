Data breach | Media: Ukrainian hackers obtained the data of 664 million flights from a Russian company

The information also includes flight information of well-known people.

Ukrainians hackers broke into the database of the Russian Sirena company and obtained information on 664 million flights from the previous 16 years, reports, among others, the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrainian Pravda and a Russian website focused on investigative journalism based in Latvia Važnyje Istorii.

The hacker group calling themselves the Muppets seems to be behind the data breach. The group has published some of the information on Telegram.

According to newspaper reports, the hackers have obtained names, phone numbers, flight routes and flight payment information, among other things.

In the data also includes flight information of well-known people. Važnyje Istorii, which studied the data, has found, for example, the former foreign minister of Austria living in Russia Karin Kneisslin flight information. According to the newspaper, the information coincided with his visit to the economic forum in Vladivostok in September.

According to the Russian website, the Russian president is also among the data Vladimir Putin rumored girlfriend Alina Kabaeva flight from Minsk, Belarus to Moscow in early September.

According to Sirena’s website, it sells more than 70 million airline tickets annually and its services are used by more than 350 airports and more than 60 airlines. The company announced in July 2021 that its reservation system has the information of more than 200 international airlines.

According to a source belonging to the hacker group interviewed by Važnje Istori, the group does not intend to make all information public. Instead, the group is considering whether it could cooperate with, for example, investigative journalists or the Ukrainian armed forces.