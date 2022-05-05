In today’s world, data is a rich natural resource that is worth a fortune in understanding relationships. One of the newer business approaches to understanding data more accurately is natural language processing or NLP. This field of artificial intelligence involves analyzing human language and text to derive meaning.

Deepening NLP means collecting data, a lot of it. Businesses and researchers mine them to gain insight into how they interact with their potential customers. Expert.ai has developed an innovative artificial intelligence platform for the understanding of languages. Its unique approach to hybrid natural language combines human-like symbolic understanding and machine learning.

The goal is to extract useful knowledge and information from unstructured data to improve decision making. The company started in a garage before it became a cliché. Today it is a publicly traded company (EXAI: IM) with offices in Europe and North America.

Its mission is to help global businesses and government agencies turn language into data. Why? The simplest answer is to analyze complex documents, understand market risks and opportunities, and accelerate the automation of intelligent processes to improve decision making. It may seem simple. But it takes artificial intelligence and much more to make it work, noted Luca Scagliarini, Expert.ai’s chief product officer.

“Of all the challenges of AI, understanding natural language is one of the most difficult. While most solutions can quickly munch on huge volumes of structured data, the multitude of meanings and nuances in language is a different matter “

Data and development: the unique experience of the platform

Expert developers based the NLP platform on the company’s vast experience in implementing hundreds of natural language understanding (NLU) solutions. Leverage proprietary developer technology and integrate the most popular ML algorithms to offer a unique hybrid approach to NLU, offered by Scagliarini.

The guiding principle behind its development was to simplify the creation of NLU-based AI solutions or applications. However, just as importantly, they have designed the platform for ease of use by those who aren’t AI experts.

“By making our platform easy to use and intuitive for people across an organization, we are able to help clients scale their business operations, accelerate and scale data science capabilities, and pave the way for AI adoption. “, he has declared.

There is no other enterprise-ready NLP and NLU-specific platform that covers the entire workflow, he continued. This includes designing, developing, testing and implementing an NLP solution in production.

“We are also making available a hybrid set of techniques to bring together the best of AI techniques from all worlds. Expert.ai can devise ML algorithms and tap into symbolic language to understand language the way people do. We are the only platform that has proven to accomplish all of this and to do it at a level that companies need “he has declared. Transparencyis the great differentiator.

The platform also overcomes the biggest obstacle to AI advancement. This is a common black box scenario in ML. The steps used to solve a problem are obscured and not transparent. As a result, there’s no understanding of how it works or what happens between each input and output, Scagliarini explained.

“This produces results that cannot always be explained to ordinary users and is particularly problematic if customers feel they are being treated unfairly,” he said.

Expert.ai’s use of symbolic AI works on a rules-based approach, uniquely allowing the platform to provide full visibility on a given model. Thanks to this transparency, users can quickly detect errors in the data or algorithm and create new rules to correct them.

This approach streamlines AI projects and reduces costs. It also reduces the amount of data required to train the system and the inherent risks of data collection by shedding light on how it is used. This can then be shared with customers or any other user base.

Deciphering NLP for business

Language is essential to all aspects of business. Leveraging AI to scale the ability to exploit data hidden in language is a critical success factor.

the press asked Scagliarini to demystify natural language processing as a vital component of modern business and the technology behind what Expert.ai does.

what does Expert.ai’s NLP platform do?

Luca Scagliarini: Our language understanding platform combines simple and powerful tools with a proven hybrid AI approach. Combine symbolic and machine learning to solve real-world problems.

Our AI-powered natural language capabilities have been implemented across a wide range of industries, including insurance, banking and finance, publishing, media and defense, serving clients such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett and EBSCO.

What makes Expert’s hybrid platform approach unique?

Scagliarini: no NLU technique is suitable for every application. Rather, organizations need to have flexibility to implement the best technique that fits the specific needs of each application. We combine symbolic AI and ML. Not only do they work together, but they excel when combined.

Symbolic AI mimics the human ability to read and understand the meaning of words in context. This feature mitigates some of the limitations of ML, and for this reason, the combined set of techniques is the most effective way to unlock the value of unstructured linguistic data with the accuracy, speed and scalability required by today’s businesses.

For example, with a deep understanding of insurance it is possible to extract data from all types of documents. This allows for the automation of activities such as complaint processing, policy reviews and risk assessments. This streamlines workflows and can enable underwriters to process four times the volume of policy reviews, while significantly reducing risk.

How does the mined data become useful for other categories of businesses?

Scagliarini: In manufacturing, NL-based third-party risk mitigation may include analyzing millions of articles, posts, social media tracking data looking for “Weak signals” as questionable practices by a supplier. This allows a company to take steps to improve operations and protect its reputation.

A reseller may also apply our approach to improve customer communications analytics. Retailers can then learn from emails, social media, or a chatbot. In turn, this gains a real-time understanding of buying behavior, products and emerging trends.

What are the typical use cases of Expert.ai artificial intelligence?

Scagliarini: Three main areas help businesses in particular. Intelligent Process Automation extracts unstructured linguistic data from all types of documents, enabling the automation of a variety of tasks. Knowledge discovery extracts data quickly to support stronger and faster decision making.

Advanced text analytics applies our capabilities to any unstructured information flow to provide insights into aspects such as customer behavior and emerging trends. We can help insurers streamline online processes through automation.

Financial institutions use technology to identify fraud. Publishers use knowledge discovery capabilities for content enrichment, data extraction and categorization. The applications are endless.

What are the advantages of this platform?

Scagliarini: Language does business. It powers processes, shapes internal and external communication, offers visibility on target markets and more. The platform provides a deep understanding of the language, from complex documents (eg contracts, emails, reports, etc.) to social media messages, transforming it into knowledge and insight. This allows you to make faster and better decisions without all the time-consuming and costly manual labor.

It is built to support the most demanding language-intensive processes and is simple enough for business people to use. The platform discovers a company’s hidden language to guide any process or application that relies on language data. It does this with a hybrid approach that allows companies to leverage the best of the world of AI and apply it in extraordinarily effective ways for further competitive advantage.

How about the negative effects of using this technology?

Scagliarini: Most negative ideas revolve around AI technology in general. First, the hype about AI has created the impression that machines can do everything humans can do and better. this is far from the truth.

The misconceptions have been driven by vendors and visionaries who anticipate far more than is possible and have set unrealistic expectations. Artificial intelligence allows people to do more and focus on activities that add more value to their organization.

It’s just another form of software. It must be programmed and tested. People need to be constantly in the know and ready to solve problems. It is certainly not a situation to be set and forgotten. Nor can machines eliminate people who program or use them.

How are hybrid natural language and big data related?

Scagliarini: Big data refers to the common scenario where companies have large amounts of data available. However, in the real world and for many processes, such as the one we described above, the data available or compliant with privacy requirements is not enough to effectively train a language model with pure ML.

With hybrid NL, on the other hand, you can address these limitations and achieve tremendous value with a limited amount of data. This approach has added value because it can be applied to many broader language-based business use cases.

