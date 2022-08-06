





It is well known that burnout syndrome results from chronic stress in the workplace that has not been successfully managed, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO). But how to measure this damage to mental health? What activities most impact this result? Apparently subjective questions find answers in the data, through studies and analyzes that point out factors and limits of the working day in order to prevent mental illness.

The startup Fhinck, for example, which developed software focused on work management, noticed that it could extract valuable information about excesses that compromise the health of professionals. The resource was developed for office routines and collects data from people’s interaction with the computer.

The company’s CEO and co-founder, Paulo Castello, explains that, based on scientific studies on mental health at work, the company seeks to translate risk factors into numbers. “On the issue of burnout, we take elements from the studies and develop an algorithm to identify variables that the studies point out”, he says.

He exemplifies: “one of the last steps of a person going into burnout is to be isolated, they communicate less. When we analyze the network of people who connect on a daily basis, the algorithm identifies if the person is isolated from others.” The executive points out that this information only lights up the potential burnout alert when it is repeated over time and is associated with other variables. Alone, she doesn’t represent much.

Other issues analyzed by artificial intelligence are: weekly working hours exceeding 60 hours, digital activity exceeding 85% of the weekly working hours, time spent on written communication greater than 20% and meetings representing more than 20% of the working hours. These threshold values ​​are also established based on studies, as an article in the Harvard Business Review shows.

“The data creates a score that doesn’t mean the person is in burnout, but separates between ‘this is normal’ and ‘this is abnormal’. The more points you earn, the greater the tendency to burnout”, observes Castello. He explains that the points only begin to be counted when there is a deviation from the established pattern (the percentages), which can change over time as new studies are released.

The CEO also highlights the importance of analyzes like this for companies to implement early actions to protect the mental health of employees. It is using technology, artificial intelligence and a large database to “predict the future”. “Before, very interview-based methodologies were not able to collect data at scale. With the entry of this new area, you use real-time data and you can look at the whole,” he says.

In this evolution, Fhinck’s software was also updated during the pandemic. “Before, the software was installed on the employee’s machine and, although he knew, there was no need for interaction. During the pandemic, we turned the software into a virtual assistant, which now talks to the contributor,” he explains.

As artificial intelligence understands the patterns of the worker’s journey, it can send alert messages, such as suggesting a break or a conversation with the manager, if it identifies that the person has been working overtime for two days or without taking a lunch break. “The software reads differences in the journey and brings insights for the person to balance.”

New times, same intensity

In an intense way, all these activities cause an accumulation of stress in the brain, which can lead to progressive burnout if not managed. Researchers at Microsoft’s Human Factors Lab have already shown that sequential meetings can decrease the ability to focus and engage with work. In addition, they show that it is essential to take breaks, as they allow the brain to “reset” and reduce the buildup of stress.

A survey conducted by Fhinck between June 2020 and May 2022 based on data from more than 8,000 workers observed significant changes. There was an increase of 6.7% in the average time of the weekly working day during the pandemic in relation to the pre-pandemic period. And since February, the journey is still 3.9% longer than the average recorded in 2019.

In this most recent period, even with the total or partial return to offices, online meetings are still on the rise. Until the beginning of this year, 83.3% of professionals dedicated time to this activity and now it is 71.6%. One of the justifications is that the hybrid model still requires a certain connection. When a team member cannot be in person, he or she participates virtually, making the others also connect to the call.

The company also analyzed the digital focus, that is, the average time that the employee spends concentrated and interacting with the computer. This variable increased 27.1% in the pandemic period and 21.2% since February this year.

“If you go from one meeting to another without a break, this digital activity shows how intensely the person is on the computer. Even going back to the offices, it remains at a much higher level (than before the pandemic)”, observes Paulo Castello.







