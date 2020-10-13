Football theorist Martin Rafelt speaks in an interview with FAZ about the quantification of the game, his training methods and a meeting with Paris coach Thomas Tuchel.

M.After graduating from high school, artin Rafelt began to be interested in football theory. He used to play football, but never at a higher level. A serious knee injury ended his career. He mainly trained himself, but Jürgen Klopp’s press conferences in his early days at BVB were also decisive for him. Since 2018 he has been co-trainer for the second team of the Croatian top club Hajduk Split and is responsible for the tactical analysis and planning of the club.

The term laptop trainer is still rampant in Germany. What is meant is that coaches use the latest technology to align football with utilitarian purposes. What do you think?