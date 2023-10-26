According to a recent survey conducted by Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. dedicated to infrastructure, data management and analytics and digital solutions, 55% of companies struggle to derive meaningful insights from their data. The percentage highlights a widespread need in the industry to deploy the right technologies faster, more reliably and wherever they are needed. The study highlighted the constant presence of problems related to security, inflexible systems, the presence of isolated data, the lack of qualified personnel and the need for infrastructure agility. All critical issues accentuated by the growing complexity of data, the rigidity of technological environments and the increase in costs due to often obsolete legacy infrastructures. The research “Embracing ITaaS For Adaptability and Growth” aimed to evaluate the IT as a Service (ITaaS) market with particular attention to subscription-based and consumption-based models. The survey highlighted the main issues related to legacy infrastructures that IT leaders say have negative business consequences.

Among the data emerging from the research: 56% of companies claim to record a significant impact on turnover due to downtime, 50% of companies have to face a high TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) or technical debt linked to applications of Critically, 45% of companies struggle to manage complex cloud environments. “In this digital age, IT is not just a business department, but a driving force that drives growth. It enables businesses to innovate, collaborate and thrive in an ever-evolving technological environment,” said Gary Lyng, vice president, product and solutions, Hitachi Vantara. “However, complexity is hindering innovation and it is therefore necessary to have trusted specialists able to guarantee immediate and simple access to data and applications. Our expertise in storage, digital infrastructures and pay-as solutions -you-go enables struggling businesses to maximize the value and overall return of their investments.”