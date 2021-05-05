D.he World Health Organization (WHO) is building a new center in Berlin that will play an important role in the fight against future pandemics. In the so-called hub, which is due to go into operation this year, the WHO wants to bundle, evaluate and distribute all available data around the globe when epidemics and pandemics break out. “The current Covid-19 pandemic has taught us that we can only fight pandemics and epidemics together,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday at a virtual press conference.

According to Merkel, the new WHO hub will be a global platform for pandemic prevention that will bring together various state, academic and private-sector institutions. This allows pandemics to be identified more quickly and respond to them earlier. Germany is supporting the development of the platform, which is to be networked with the Robert Koch Institute, the Berlin Charité and the Hasso Plattner Institute, which specializes in IT, with 30 million euros.

With a view to Covid-19, Health Minister Jens Spahn reminded that the risk situation caused by mutants can change very quickly. “The world has not yet been prepared for this well enough.” The aim is to strengthen the global early warning system with improved recording and analysis of health-related data. Berlin offers the ideal environment for this. However, the minister admitted that the data transfer beyond technical issues largely depends on the willingness of the nation states to cooperate. The WHO member countries would have to act transparently and share the relevant information. This would require certain reforms in the WHO.

In his comments on the WHO, Spahn was indirectly referring to China, which at the beginning of the corona pandemic was very reluctant to provide information about the virus and its spread in Wuhan and thus prevented a faster backlash by the global community.