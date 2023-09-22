Likhachev called the data about Hungary’s refusal of fuel from the Russian Federation provocative rumors

General Director of the Rosatom state corporation Alexey Likhachev called reports in some media that Hungary refuses to abandon Russian fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) as provocative rumors. This is what he’s talking about stated in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

“Now there are provocative rumors that Hungarians are abandoning Russian fuel. Why should they refuse? It is effective and very attractively priced,” Likhachev noted.