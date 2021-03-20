L.ight and shadow were close together in the new car market in 2020. While the number of new registrations fell to a ten-year low with 2.92 million vehicles due to the forced closings of car dealerships and as a result of the slow-motion mode of many registration offices, sales of all-electric cars more than tripled compared to the previous year to 194,163 units. Optimists may derive growing consumer sympathy for this type of drive from this. However, there can be no talk of widespread electrical euphoria. This is the result of a representative survey of 4,547 new and used car buyers and vehicle owners, which the market research company GfK carried out for the DAT Report 2021. A comparison with the previous year’s figures even suggests increasing skepticism.

According to this, 21 percent (2019: 28 percent) of new car buyers described the electric car as the perfect everyday vehicle, but 46 percent (31 percent in 2019) do not believe that it will replace classic combustion vehicles in the future. 16 percent (2019: 14 percent) doubt its alleged environmental friendliness during driving and even 47 percent, as in the previous year, during the production process. With 49 percent, almost half of those surveyed complained about charging times that were too long, while 59 percent complained about the limited range and 46 percent about the high acquisition costs.

Car sharing experienced a crash in the Corona year 2020. Only four percent of new car buyers and six percent of used car buyers saw this model as an alternative to their own car, which corresponds to a decrease of twelve percentage points compared to 2019. The main cause may have been the fear of getting into a vehicle full of virus carriers, but acceptance of this mobility concept also declined in general. For example, 53 percent of new car buyers (2019: 50 percent) do not want to share their car, 40 percent (2019: 25 percent) do not like to drive in someone else’s car, and for 49 percent (2019: 46 percent) car sharing offers too little flexibility.

Another, still quite young concept is not very popular either: the car subscription model. Here, the subscriber can use one or more cars in alternation up to a set kilometer limit for a monthly flat rate. Tax, insurance and maintenance are included; the customer only pays additional fuel or electricity. Only twelve percent (2019: 16 percent) of new car buyers and seven percent (2019: 11 percent) of used car buyers were enthusiastic about this special usage variant.