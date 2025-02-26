

Violence has become a scourge in the lower categories of Spanish football, where unfortunate episodes of physical and verbal aggressions are repeated every weekend. Incidents that end up being punished by the committees of the different territorial federations and that are also persecuted, in most cases, by the clubs themselves, such as the Azuqueca CD. In an exemplary decision, this team has announced a drastic measure after the events that occurred throughout the last days in its stadium, where last weekend the match of its youth C had to be suspended for the launch of objects. A fact that joined the occurred three weeks before during the national youth category between the whole of the Guadalajareña entity and the Alameda de la Sagra.

In an attempt to cut for the healthy with this type of behavior and the waiting for possible federative sanctionsthe Azuqueca Sports Club has taken the initiative that the matches of its base football teams of the next two days are played closed door. A measure announced by the entity through a statement released through its means in which it “sharply denounces this type of behavior that does not fit at all the values ​​of the sport and that from the club we have manifested on previous occasions.”

Tired of having to suffer the consequences of the violent incidents starring their own fans, the Azuqueca CD explains that “this unilateral decision” of the directive has been adopted “without any sanction by the federation, by What if there is some sanction by the federative entity, would be added to that adopted by the club ».

That the matches of their base soccer teams are played the next two weeks behind closed doors not the only measure of the leaders of this club, whose senior team militates in the Castilian-Manchego group of the Third Federation. The directive has also decided to act against the fans involved in the violent events that occurred three weeks ago in the National Youth Category meeting between the Azuqueca and the Alameda of the Sagra. “The facts have resulted in the expulsion of 5 partners and the denial of access to 20 people, each and every one of them identified thanks to the videos and citizen collaboration,” says the entity.