Kalba (Al Ittihad)

Jorge Dasilva, the coach of Ittihad Kalba, revealed that his players had absorbed the harsh loss against Al-Jazira in the last confrontation, indicating that he had spent the previous days removing the players from the negative situation that accompanied the great result.

He said: It is important to stick together in this important stage of the Arab Gulf League, and we lost a match, and yet we are presenting a good season, and we have to demonstrate our good season, with strong performance against Al Wasl in the Friday meeting in the “17th round” of the championship.

Dasilva said: Al Wasl is one of the good teams that perform well in the recent period, has great risk factors, and offers good levels of performance, and we must strive to pass it and return from Zabeel with a positive result.

Dasilva pointed to the importance of changing the negative image that appeared in the recent period, and said: Al-Hirsan Jamal Abdullah and Youssef Al-Zaabi will be absent from the meeting.