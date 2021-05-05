Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Jorge Dasilva, the coach of Al Ittihad Kalba, stressed the importance of the last stage of the life of the Arab Gulf League, where there is a short time to prepare between matches, and said: The most important thing now is the process of recovering the players and resting, because the team is in good condition.

He added: We aspire to continue climbing the ranking table, and collecting the largest possible number of points, and it will not be easy, especially in front of Hatta, who is currently suffering in the tournament and is playing the match at his home, and we go there for the positive result.