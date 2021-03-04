Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

The Uruguayan Jorge Dasilva, the coach of Ittihad Kalba, revealed that his team suffers from slight fatigue, due to the sequence of matches in the recent period, and this affects his preparation, indicating that there are a few days separating the last and next match.

Dasilva stressed that Bani Yas is strong, and deserves the current position, as well as the struggle for the league title.

He added: During the past matches, we achieved positive results, but each match has its own circumstances, and in the coming matches we seek to rotate some players and rest some of the essentials, and give the substitutes the opportunity.

And about leaving the Arab Gulf Cup, he said: It is not easy for players to say the “painful” farewell from the semi-finals, but they are professional players, and they have matches and long experience in the field of football, and they will surely overcome this “setback.”

Regarding absences, he said, “The Brazilian Romulo is absent from the match due to an injury, as he suffers from a muscle strain, and he needs rest and recovery, and we hope that he will be ready for the Al Dhafra match.