Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Jorge Dasilva, the coach of Al Ittihad Kalba, revealed that his team prepared well for the Sharjah match, next Tuesday, within the “26th round” of the Arab Gulf League, despite the severe loss to Hatta in the last round, and the lack of time between matches.

He said, “The Tigers” seek, in the final match, to improve their image in the league, and to conclude the tournament in a wonderful way, after the positive results achieved by the team this season.

He added: We stood on the mistakes, and pledged to provide a better level during the match against Sharjah, and we must play with strength and attention, and not repeat the mistakes that occurred in the match Hatta.

Da Silva said he would give some substitutes the opportunity during the next match.