Trainer Toby Keeton saddled the top two finishers in the $793,603 Grade 1 Rainbow Derby for 3-year-old quarter horses Saturday at The Downs in Albuquerque. The race had been postponed twice before at Ruidoso Downs because of rain and flooding in the New Mexico state.

Keeton and jockey Juan Pulido, who teamed to win the $100m Rainbow Invitational earlier in the day, earned their second win of Saturday when Dashing Tres defeated stablemate Visa by a neck.

Heavy favorite and 2023 champion two-year-old Dark Nme battled throughout the race after getting off to a late start and fell another neck back to finish third.

Dashing Tres completed the 440 yards in 21.185 seconds, which equates to a speed index of 98 into a 10 mph headwind. The homebred son of Tempting Dash, who races for owner-breeder Bob McClure, earned $333,313 for first place.

Out of the Sissys Tres Girl mare, Dashing Tres has compiled a (8) 5-0-2 record and earned $597,604 in career earnings. He finished third in the Ruidoso Derby (G1) last June and was a finalist in the All American Futurity (G1) a year ago.