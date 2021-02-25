Das WeltAuto, the used vehicle brand (VO) of the Volkswagen Group, will yield to SOS Children’s Villages a total of seven used vehicles that will provide mobility services within the protection programs of the NGO in different autonomous communities. This initiative, under the slogan “An opportunity to help”, is part of the Volkswagen Group’s commitment to support children at risk of exclusion.

The agreement was presented this Thursday at an event that was attended by the heads of Das WeltAuto at SEAT and Volkswagen Group España Distribución, Arantxa Esteban and Antonio García, respectively, as well as the president of Aldeas Infantiles SOS de España, Pedro Puig. The seven vehicles will be used to meet the mobility needs of around 300 boys and girls who grow up deprived of parental care in six of the organization’s villages in Spain. The vehicles will be transferred for a year at the end of which they can be renewed for others of similar characteristics.

Specifically, the used vehicles are two Volkswagen Touran, two SEAT Tarraco, a Volkswagen Sharan, a ŠKODA Kodiaq and a Volkswagen Caravelle. All of them have passed the exhaustive review of Das WeltAuto and have the guarantee of the Volkswagen Group. These models have been chosen based on the characteristics indicated by Aldeas. Regarding their destination, two of the cars will cover the mobility needs of Aldeas in the Community of Madrid, and the rest will be used in Catalonia, Galicia, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia and Aragon. The delivery of the cars will take place in the coming weeks.

With this initiative, Das WeltAuto wants to contribute to the work of integrating children in vulnerable situations, providing vehicles so that they can attend their training activities, go to the doctor or enjoy leisure activities that require travel, as explained by the company it’s a statement.

“As part of the Volkswagen Group, it is a great satisfaction to be able to help an organization like Aldeas InfantilesSOS, which does an extraordinary job with around 10,000 children and young people throughout Spain. We hope that these cars will allow the development of training and leisure projects for boys and girls “, according to Arantxa Esteban, the head of Das WeltAuto at SEAT.

For his part, the head of Das WeltAuto at Volkswagen Group España Distribución, Antonio GarciaHe pointed out: At Das WeltAuto we are aware of the difficult situation that many minors at risk of exclusion experience and we want to do our bit to try to help. From AldeasInfantiles SOS they transferred their needs to us and we are delighted to provide seven vehicles of the Volkswagen Group brands, which will provide different mobility services in all the areas of Spain where Aldeas is present ».

“Thanks to this collaboration, from Aldeas we will be able to provide children with much more personalized and individualized attention in terms of mobility. These seven vehicles will allow us to provide a much more agile response to the travel needs that children have to go to school, to go to their extracurricular activities, to go to the doctor or to resolve any emergency that may arise “, thanked Pedro Puig , President of Aldeas Infantiles SOS de España.