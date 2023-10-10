The series ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ will premiere its grand finale soon. As we saw in the previous chapter, several secrets were revealed through flashbacks; In addition, Daryl and Laurent were captured when they were about to reach El Nido and the protagonist, played by Norman Reedus, was forced to fight a modified walker. Will he be able to win the battle and escape?

Don’t miss the exciting grand finale of ‘Daryl Dixon’which promises to leave the door open to continue with other series in the universe of ‘The Walking Dead’. Below, we leave you all the details so you can see the last chapter ONLINE.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 6 of ‘Daryl Dixon’

When is episode 6 of ‘Daryl Dixon’ released?

Chapter 6 of the series ‘Daryl Dixon’which will be the last of this season, will premiere on Sunday, October 15, 2023. In addition, on the 12th of this month, at the New York Comic Con, the company that produces the fiction will present a special episode prior to the grand finale and will also give more details about the next series that will come out in 2024.

What time to watch the final episode of ‘Daryl Dixon’?

The Serie ‘Daryl Dixon’ will release its final chapter from 6:00 pm in the United States (Pacific time) on the indicated date. However, in case you are in another area or country, below we leave you the respective schedules so you don’t miss the last episode of the zombie series:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

United States (Central time): 8:00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

United States (Eastern time): 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day)

After rescuing Laurent from Quinn, Daryl Dixon must get him to safety.

Where to watch the series ‘Daryl Dixon’ ONLINE?

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ It is available ONLINE and exclusively through the streaming platform AMC+. Likewise, in this service you can find all the previous chapters of the series starring Norman Reedus. It should be noted that this website is not yet enabled for any Latin American country.

