‘The Walking Dead’ is causing a stir among its fans with the new series based on the life of Daryl Dixonone of the important characters in the zombie saga, who is played by Norman Reedus. Now, they look forward to each chapter, and how could they not, because this installment is revealing more secrets and curiosities about the beginning of the zombie apocalypse.

For this reason, in this note, we will tell you, with SPOILERSthe best that could be seen in chapter 3 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ and what happened between the protagonists.

The protagonists arrived at Fallou’s refuge in ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’. Photo: AMC+

What happened in episode 3 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’?

After revealing how the zombie virus originated in episode 2, episode 3 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ gave us insight into part of the life of Laurent, the child who was born to a walking woman. The main characters continued their journey towards Paris and, in search of help, arrive with a contact from Isabellea supposed musician who had a radio to communicate, but turned it into a kind of control for his zombie orchestra.

The zombie orchestra in ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’. Photo: AMC+

Seeing such a situation, Daryl and the others decided to continue on their way until, in a cemetery, they meet Fallou and his group, who know the importance of Laurent to the apocalypse and offer them refuge. However, they also had no effective means of communication that could help the protagonist, but they told him that if he had valuables, they could exchange them for information. In this way, Daryl and Isabelle went to a nightclub, hidden in some catacombs.

However, since they entered the place, Dixon suspected that something was not right and that everything would be a scam, so they tried to leave, but a fight broke out. The commotion caused the club manager to appear and he was Isabelle’s ex-boyfriend, Quinnwho, upon recognizing Laurent, confesses to the woman that he had been unfaithful with his sister and the child is his son.

Quinn confessed to Isabelle that he is Laurent’s father in ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’. Photo: AMC+

On the other hand, in Daryl’s footsteps, Codron He also arrives in Paris and contacts Madame Jennette, whom he tells that he will capture the protagonist and bring him to her, which she accepts. After this encounter, in which we saw that he is experimenting on the walkers, we see the antagonist enter the nightclub to ask about Dixon, information they provide him.

With the main character’s exact whereabouts, Codron enters Fallou’s shelter and finds Daryl, who was about to leave after arguing with Isabelle about telling Laurent that Quinn is his father. In the midst of all this commotion, the boy escapes, while the two enemies face each other in a new fight, in which Dixon emerges victorious, but, when he was escaping, he reaches unstable ground and falls, ending the chapter.

