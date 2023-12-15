You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Carlos Darwin Quintero (left) had a good night with America again.
Carlos Darwin Quintero (left) had a good night again with América.
The attacker leaves América but stays in the League.
The Colombian soccer teams continue to arm themselves to face the first tournament of 2024, which will be drawn by the Dimayor next Thursday, December 21.
América de Cali confirmed this Friday the departure of one of its references, the attacker Carlos Darwin Quintero.
The forward had been negotiating with Deportivo Pereira and this Friday the Matecaña club confirmed his hiring.
Pereira had already made a statement by signing the coach Leonel Alvarez and now he gets a player with a lot of experience and a poster.
“After several years Carlos Darwin Quintero @darwinJR3 returns to wear these colors that we love so much. WELCOME TO GRANDE MATECAÑA, this has always been your home,” says Pereira on his X account, confirming the signing.
Quintero wore the Pereira shirt in 2008, just before his departure to Mexican soccer.
Darwin played 42 league games in all of 2023 with América and contributed 5 goals.
💛❤️ COME HOME 🏠 🏟️
After several years Carlos Darwin Quintero @darwinJR3 wear these colors that we love so much again 😍
WELCOME TO GRANDE MATECAÑA, this has always been your home. pic.twitter.com/0zU3rHaZJS
— Deportivo Pereira (@DeporPereiraFC) December 16, 2023
