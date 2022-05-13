Darwin Nunezstriker born in 1999 under al Benficaentered heavily on the radar of the Paris Saint-Germain. Prized piece of Aguias, the number 9 is chased by clubs across half of Europe, including the Milan. The Uruguayan international has made 28 appearances this season, scoring 26 and serving 4 assists in the Portuguese league, and 10 games topped off with 6 goals in the Champions League. Very important numbers, which make him, despite his young age, one of the most attractive strikers in Europe. Club like Manchester United, Chelsea And Atletico Madrid on his trail.

OFFER FROM PARIS – As reported by O Jogo, the French champions would be preparing an almost indispensable offer, which would amount to around 120 million euros. Considering the probable departure of Kylian Mbappé, the Parisian club does not want to be caught unprepared for this eventuality. Which is why, however Les Parisien the purchase of the Uruguayan number 9 would be an essential requirement to continue to compete at the highest levels, trying to conquer the much desired Champions League.