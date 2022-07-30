Liverpool wins the first title of the season, which means that Klopp beats Guardiola in the first duel of 22/23.
The first part began with Liverpool somewhat more active. The red team began to besiege the skyblue goal to the point of going ahead with a whiplash from Trent Alexander Arnold. The rest of the first half was a huge dominance of Guardiola’s team that was very close to taking the lead. Liverpool ended up going into the break with victory under their arms.
The start of the second half was more of the same, but it lasted less than expected. Liverpool began to attack Ederson’s goal unsuccessfully through several runs through the center of Darwin Núñez. When the Spanish coach’s team was generating the least danger, an uncheck into Foden’s space ended up leading to Julián Álvarez’s first goal as a citizen.
Darwin Núñez managed to provoke a penalty just ten minutes from the end of the clash, and Salah, as usual, converted with precision. The rest of the match was played in the net area, but in the 94th minute Darwin Núñez was once again the protagonist, sentencing the match with an exceptional neck turn.
Erling Haaland was very unsuccessful throughout the match, and the fact is that the Norwegian had enough chances to go home with at least one goal. Little by little he will have to adapt to the rhythm of the football that is practiced in the Premier League.
#Darwin #Nuñez #debuts #goal #official #competition #Liverpool #wins #Community #Shield #Man #City
Leave a Reply