London. Missing for more than 20 years from the British University of Cambridge and considered stolen, two precious notebooks of Charles Darwin have mysteriously reappeared in a gift bag deposited in the library with a greeting card.

The two notebooks, one of which contains the outline of the Tree of Life, symbol of the theory of evolution of the English naturalist, “they were returned in good condition to the library of the University of Cambridge more than two decades after their disappearance,” the library reported yesterday in a statement.

The notebooks were delivered anonymously on March 9 in a pink bag with a card in an envelope wishing librarians “Happy Easter,” she said.

“I am extremely relieved to hear that the books are in good condition,” said Jessica Gardner, director of library services. “Like so many other people around the world, she was deeply saddened by her loss. The joy of her return is immense,” she added.

In November 2020, Gardner had launched a wide-ranging appeal to find the “probably stolen” notebooks, estimated to be worth millions of pounds.

Local police were notified and the notebooks were added to Interpol’s database of stolen works of art.

Valuable works room

The two notebooks had been taken out of the room where the most valuable works of the library are kept to be photographed in September 2000.

On routine inspection in January 2001, it was found that the small box that contained them, the size of a paperback book, was no longer in place.

For many years, librarians believed the notebooks had been misplaced in the library, which houses some 10 million books, maps, manuscripts and other artifacts.

The work of Charles Darwin (1809-1882), father of the theory of evolution, made it possible to understand that the human being was neither at the center nor at the top of life.

The two found notebooks will be presented to the public in the middle of this year as part of an exhibition in Cambridge dedicated to the scientist.