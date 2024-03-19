What would happen if the crazy creators of the great Lamborghini LM002 only now came up with the idea of ​​building a pickup and put a Urus engine in it instead of a V12 from a Countach? The Latvian tuner Dartz tries to provide the answer with this Prombron Iron Diamond CLV.

Maybe you don't know Dartz yet. Fans of Sacha Baron Cohen should be familiar with the company. Dartz plays a role in a relatively well-known slapstick comedy about a dictator in the Middle East. A Mercedes GLS and a Hummer were used there, which were converted by Dartz. Just like the other Dartz models, this Iron Diamond CLV is also bulletproof. That they didn't think of that at Lamborghini…

Dartz indicates that the Prombron Iron Diamond CLV will be placed on the platform of the latest Urus. The company does not share any specifications. So we dare not say whether this is the standard V8 from the Urus or a modified variant. If the CLV sits on the complete Urus platform, it would have a 4.0-liter V8 engine with twin turbos producing at least 666 horsepower.

The price of the fake LM002 with Urus engine

You can imagine that this is not a cheap joke. The price of the Prombron Iron Diamond CLV starts at 2.5 million euros, but then you probably have something different in your driveway than your neighbor. And we guess that people trying to push you off the road is a thing of the past. According to Dartz, most models drive around the Middle East 'a lot'. To spot one, you'll probably have to fly to Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Dubai.