D.he world number one Michael van Gerwen suffered the clearest World Cup defeat in his career and was surprisingly eliminated in the quarter-finals. “Mighty Mike”, as the Dutchman is called, lost 5-0 to Englishman Dave Chisnall on Friday evening and was left with nothing in the hunt for his fourth World Cup title, like last year. Van Gerwen was behind from the start and was clearly dominated by “Chizzy”, who is in the semi-finals for the first time.

Previously, world-class professional Gerwyn Price from Wales had reached the semi-finals. The former professional rugby player with the nickname “The Iceman” prevailed just 5: 4 against Northern Irishman Daryl Gurney. After winning the crime thriller, muscleman Price will now face England’s Stephen Bunting in the semi-finals on Saturday, who defeated Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski 5-3 in the afternoon. Muscleman Price can become number one in the world for the first time after the World Cup, but must also win his first World Cup title.

The Scottish veteran Gary Anderson is also in the semi-finals. The 2015 and 2016 world champion won his quarter-finals against Dirk van Duijvenbode from the Netherlands 5-1. Anderson, who is struggling with knee problems and came out of a corona quarantine for the World Cup, actually went into the tournament as an outsider. Anderson plays against Chisnall on Saturday.