Noa-Lynn van Leuven, the first trans woman at the Darts World Cup, is met with hostility and may soon be excluded from women’s tournaments. She wants to prove herself to men all the more. An encounter on her debut at “Ally Pally”.

In London’s Alexandra Palace, you can still recognize the decisive phase of a game in the audience – at least at this time. The score is 1:1 after sets in this darts game, Netherlands against Netherlands, a close duel, the fans make a decision: “Oh, Michael van Gerwen!”, the well-known melody booms through the West Hall. He doesn’t play at all, does he? Almost interrogated. The lyrics are: “Noa-Lynn van Leuven”.