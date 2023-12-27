Dhe English darts professional Scott Williams caused a scandal at the Darts World Cup in London after his third-round victory against Martin Schindler. “I’ve never had the crowd so on my side,” said Williams after the dramatic 4-3 win on Sky Sports – and added: “I know we’ve won two world wars and a World Cup. The German fans here were also huge.”

The shitstorm on the internet followed promptly, and the broadcaster also felt compelled to react to the tasteless innuendo. Sky Sports presenter Anna Woolhouse apologized after the interview for using “offensive language”.

“I apologize very much”

Williams himself later apologized on social media: “What I said on stage earlier was a bit stupid,” the Englishman wrote on X. “It was not intended to hurt anyone’s feelings and I apologize many times.”

In the round of 16, Williams will now face the winner of the duel between the Australian Damon Heta and Berry van Peer (Netherlands). At least if his verbal misstep doesn't have repercussions for the 33-year-old.