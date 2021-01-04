Vom rugby bully to the best darts player in the world: “Iceman” Gerwyn Price has crowned his change of sport with the world championship title and will be ranked number one in the world for the first time in his career on Monday. The 35-year-old Welshman won the final in London against Gary Anderson from Scotland 7-3 on Sunday evening and also won a prize money of 500,000 pounds (around 559,000 euros). For Price, conquering the 25-kilogram Sid Waddell Trophy is by far the greatest success of his career. Anderson missed his third world title after 2015 and 2016.

In the ranking, the polarizing muscleman Price replaces the previous subscription leader Michael van Gerwen. The Dutchman had topped the world rankings uninterruptedly since January 2014 and now has to surrender the top spot after losing in the quarter-finals.

Price not only won the most important tournament in 2020, but also won the most titles overall. At the World Cup, he survived several critical situations such as the 3-2 win against compatriot Jamie Lewis or the narrow victories against the two Northern Irish Brendan Dolan (4: 3) and Daryl Gurney (5: 4). On Sunday evening he played splendidly and left no doubts as to who will win the first big world title of 2021.







F + FAZ.NET complete Trust our well-founded Corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET.

Get F + now for free





“The Flying Scotsman” quickly fell behind in its fifth World Cup final. Price showed his best level right from the start and in the meantime hit 80 percent of his throws on the double fields. The Welshman took a 4-1 lead and kept pushing himself with loud cheers. Seasoned Anderson played no worse than on the impressive way to the final, but had to admit defeat to an outstanding opponent. Price even played eight perfect darts and just missed the nine-darter by a hair’s breadth.

The clashes between Anderson and Price are often a bit heated. The always relaxed Scot and the extremely impulsive Welshman clashed once in autumn 2018 when Price cheered and provoked particularly loudly in the final of the Grand Slam – and then won his first major title at 16:13.

“Iceman” Price was then fined heavily and booed for months by the fans because his partly chubby behavior was not particularly well received. Anderson, on the other hand, was annoyed again at this World Cup and reprimanded his opponents if they took too much time throwing the arrows. Before the final, the Scot replied to the question of what kind of final he was expecting: “I’ll be quiet, he loud.”

What the darts year 2021 will look like is still completely unclear due to the corona. A calendar has not yet been published, many tournaments in winter and spring will continue to have to take place without spectators. Until the next World Cup in London a year from now, it will be difficult to push Price off the top of the rankings. On van Gerwen he has a cushion of over 270,000 pounds in the Order of Merit.