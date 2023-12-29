Dhe pictures by Ricardo Pietreczko were emblematic of the quick German end at Alexandra Palace. The defeated Pietreczko stood a little lost on the largest darts stage in the world and had to watch as opponent Luke Humphries exuberantly and loudly celebrated his impressive World Cup comeback.

“This is very, very annoying,” said Pietreczko, nicknamed Pikachu, after the extremely bitter 3:4 despite a temporary 3:1 lead. He hadn't yet fully understood this twist in the crazy darts temple in London.

“You have to take the positive with you”

The relationships between Germany and darts' motherland England were clearly clarified immediately after Christmas. All four duels in the third round went to the local heroes. While England longs for their next triumph in the Ally Pally a year after Michael Smith's World Cup title, the adventure for the German quartet in north London has ended prematurely. “You have to take the positive with you,” said Florian Hempel, who had no chance despite a decent performance in the 4-0 defeat against Stephen Bunting on Thursday.

The quartet Pietreczko, Hempel, Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler would have loved to repeat Clemens' unexpected semi-final coup from the previous year. But this time there was either a lack of quality (Clemens clearly lost 1:4 against Dave Chisnall) or a rip-off in the crucial moments. In addition to Pietreczko, Schindler also had to say goodbye after a 3:4. From the World Cup round of 16 onwards, things will continue without German participation. This has always been the case with the exception of 2021 and 2023.

No German in the top 20

“I have to say, the anger outweighs it – because it was 3-1,” said Pietreczko. The 29-year-old from Nuremberg had the big surprise in mind. A coup over the weakening Humphries would have crowned his great year for the time being. But despite the huge support of the German fans for Pietreczko, the top favorite found his way back to his game in time and won sets five, six and seven with a strong performance. Even after the World Cup, no German professional will be among the top 20 in the world rankings.

While the unseeded Pietreczko and Hempel met expectations with two wins, the early knockout in round three is likely to be more of a problem for the established duo Clemens and Schindler. Even before the World Cup, Schindler had said: “I think you can see that the Germans are getting closer and closer. But getting closer is not enough for the Germans. The Germans would like to see tournament victories.”







Opportunities in Frankfurt and Dortmund

This also applied exactly to the days in the Ally Pally – especially before Christmas. The Germans did well, but others will be playing for the big Sid Waddell Trophy after the turn of the year and until January 3rd.

What will 2024 bring for the quartet and the other German professionals? In any case, enough chances to do better in front of your own audience. The World Team Championships in Frankfurt in June and the European Championships in Dortmund are highlights of the season, before we head back to the all-star World Cup in London in mid-December. In Clemens, Schindler and Pietreczko, three professionals are now among the world's best. Both the 40-year-old Clemens and Schindler (27) have one flaw: Neither have won a title with the PDC world association so far.









Pietreczko criticized some of the German fans at Alexandra Palace after his World Cup exit. “It's nice when you support me or Luke. But please, please don’t whistle or anything else,” said the man from Nuremberg on Sport1. The numerous German fans in London had repeatedly whistled and booed the favorite Humphries, even immediately before his recordings. The 28-year-old was visibly out of control and stopped several times before throwing.

“I often heard that someone whistled when Luke was concentrating. I just don’t think that’s right,” said “Pikachu,” who had meanwhile led 3-1 in the tight game. After his converted match dart, Humphries cheered provocatively in the direction of some supporters and further heated up the mood.







“There were about three people.”

His opponent was less calm and, after his provocative anger dance on stage, continued to talk himself into a rage long after the third-round thriller. “That was the hardest game I've ever played,” said the Englishman after he was repeatedly booed and booed by German fans throughout the match at London's Alexandra Palace. “It was about three people, every single throw. This is just ridiculous,” said Humphries, who believed “99 percent of the audience” against him. “In the end they got the reaction they deserved.”