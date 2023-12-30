vor the eagerly awaited darts encounter with Luke Littler, 40 years his junior, Raymond van Barneveld was in a talking mood. The Dutchman spoke to the press for almost an hour this Friday after his victory over Welshman Jim Williams in London. Williams was hardly an issue, instead it was almost all about Littler as the next rival. Barney's message was clear: I'm ready for the young boy. “I am one of the immortals in this sport,” the 56-year-old Dutchman proudly announced.

When van Barneveld won his fifth and last world title on January 1, 2007, Littler (16) was not yet born. This happened exactly 20 days after the memorable final between Barney and England legend Phil Taylor, who now advises Littler. The upcoming round of 16 duel between young and old, which in terms of age could also be grandpa against grandson, is electrifying the World Cup at Alexandra Palace this Saturday (9.30 p.m. on DAZN and Sport1).

“Michael is a great guy”

And the debutant Littler, who has been so strong so far, continues to fuel the anticipation of fans and experts. On Friday, the Englishman posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of himself at the age of three imitating his then hero van Barneveld during his World Cup triumph in the Ally Pally. “13 years later I meet the legend himself and on the biggest stage in the world,” Littler wrote in the short video, in which he wore a Steven Gerrard England jersey.

Meanwhile, teleshopping with a magnificent view won't work for Michael Smith this time. The dethroned darts champion from England not only has to say goodbye as defending champion at the World Cup, but will also lose his status as number one on January 4th after exactly one year. “Michael is a great guy. But there could only be one winner and I'm glad it was my night,” said Chris Dobey after his furious 4-0 win over Smith late on Friday evening.









The previous year he had achieved the World Cup triumph with strong double ratings and the following night he watched teleshopping programs in his hotel – the huge Sid Waddell Trophy could be seen in the corner.







This time the farewell to Alexandra Palace in London was much more sober. The knockout in the round of 16 against the excellent Dobey was at most surprising in its clarity. The Bully Boy, as Smith is called, had already revealed weaknesses against Kevin Doets (3:2) and Madars Razma (4:1). The last darts professional to become world champion twice in a row remains the Scot Gary Anderson (2015 and 2016).

The year since winning the World Cup has been very mixed for the 33-year-old Smith. 13 professionals earned more prize money in the 2023 calendar year than the Englishman, who is now being replaced as number one. Candidates for this are the Dutchman Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries from England. The ranking at the PDC World Association is calculated over a period of two years.