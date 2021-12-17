D.he Scottish darts player William Borland threw a rare nine-darter at the World Cup in London and thus decided his first round game. On late Friday evening, the 25-year-old brought the 501 points to zero in nine attempts with a score of 2: 2 sets and 2: 2 legs in the all-important round. This is called “the perfect game” in darts. Borland happily hopped across the stage at Alexandra Palace and celebrated his very special success against his English rival Bradley Brooks.

Record world champion Phil Taylor immediately congratulated him on Twitter. “That was a great game of darts, I really enjoyed it. Great Willie Borland, that was a great and brilliant way to end the game. Made strong – by both, ”wrote“ The Power ”, who has won 16 world titles. England’s ex-pro Wayne Mardle put it even more briefly: “I love this game. What a sport. “

Nine-darters are not that common at a World Cup. Last year, the Englishman James Wade made it, before there had been no nine-darters at all for five years at the World Cup. Borland not only succeeded in the rare feat, but also at the most important point in a game.



Darts veteran: Paul Lim during his first round game against Joe Murnan

:



Image: dpa



Darts senior Paul Lim, on the other hand, was eliminated in the first round. The 67-year-old from Singapore lost 3-2 to Joe Murnan at Alexandra Palace on Friday evening and missed a surprise coup. Lim and Murnan played a game of rather manageable quality.

“The Singapore Slinger”, as Lim is called, made his debut at the 1982 World Cup. But he has never made it past the quarter-finals (1990). The evening before, the German Fabian Schmutzler (16 years old) was also the youngest participant who was eliminated. Murnan plays in the next round against his English compatriot Nathan Aspinall.