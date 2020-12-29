E.r is the first German to have made it to the round of 16 at a Darts World Cup. The first German to throw the world champion out of the tournament and the first German to achieve a World Cup throwing average of 99 points per shot. Gabriel Clemens wrote history with his 4: 3 against Peter Wright. Tuesday (from 8 p.m. / Sport1 and DAZN) he meets the Pole Krzysztof Ratajski.

WORLD: Interest in you increases. Even with people who have barely dealt with darts so far. Describe a day in the life of the professional Gabriel Clemens.

Clemens: It’s like normal work. I get up around 6:30 a.m., have breakfast, go to my training room at 8 a.m., stay there for seven to nine hours, four to five of them on the board, ride the ergometer for half an hour twice a week and do all the bureaucracy – a full-time Job. But my girlfriend supports me a lot, books trips and hotels.

WORLD: Who else is in your environment?