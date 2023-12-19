The Bundesliga is saying goodbye to the winter break with an English week (December 19th and 20th). The second league already had its last matchday before Christmas. However, there is still no shortage of sporting highlights around Christmas and the New Year. Every year, sports enthusiasts can look forward to winter sports, ice hockey, the Darts World Cup and many other sports on TV or even live on site.
The German Ice Hockey League, for example, does not take a break; there is only no play on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. In basketball, too, the players have to play between Christmas and New Year. The handball players, in turn, start preparing for the home European Championships shortly after Christmas, which opens on January 10th in Düsseldorf.
In addition, a season highlight is coming up for the ski jumpers at the turn of the year from December 28th with the Four Hills Tournament, as well as for the darts players and cross-country skiers. However, things remain quiet in German professional sports on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Holidays for US sports fans
In other countries, games on the holidays are the main event for many families. In US sports, the NBA plays on Christmas Eve and both days of Christmas. Months in advance, it's all about when which Christmas Games will take place. On Christmas Eve, for example, the Toronto Raptors with world champion Dennis Schröder play against the Utah Jazz. The games can be seen on the streaming service Dazn. The NFL football league also plays on all three holidays. RTL and Dazn show the games for fans in Germany. On Christmas Eve, Amon-Ra St. Brown has to play with the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings at 7 p.m. German time.
In the North American ice hockey league NHL, you only go on the ice on Christmas Eve (Sky) and then again after the holidays.
Boxing Day in the Premier League
In Europe, the Premier League is particularly famous for its traditional Boxing Day on Boxing Day (December 26th). It is a must for many families who come together at the stadium or in front of the TV. There are five games in total. The pay TV channel Sky broadcasts more than ten hours of live conferences and individual games in Germany. The 19th matchday is scheduled to open at 1.30 p.m. with the game between Newcastle and Nottingham. Two matches will kick off at 4 p.m. Burnley hosts Liverpool FC at 6:30 p.m. and Manchester United plays Aston Villa at 9 p.m.
The remaining games on matchday 19 will take place on December 27th and 28th. Sky also shows these games. The pay channel offers Boxing Day for streaming. Costs may vary due to special offers.
This year there will also be a game on Christmas Eve for the first time in a long time. Chelsea will play Wolverhampton at 2 p.m., ending the 18th matchday. The Pro League is also played in Belgium on Boxing Day. KRC Genk plays against Antwerp at 1.30 p.m. In addition to other games, FC Brugge will face Eintracht Franlfurt's opponent in the Conference League in the evening (8:45 p.m.): Union Saint-Gilloise.
Basketball, handball and ice hockey at Christmas in Germany
There are also several games in the German Basketball League on Boxing Day. For example, the Bonn team will play at the Rostock Seawolves at 5 p.m. Both the DEL and the Basketball Bundesliga games are broadcast on Magentasport.
Every year again – Darts World Cup at the turn of the year
The best darts players have been playing for the world championship title in London's Alexandra Palace since December 15th. While there is a break in competition over Christmas, the third round continues on December 27th. The quarter-finals will be played on New Year's Day, the semi-finals on January 2nd and the title will be on the line on January 3rd. Sport 1 broadcasts every day, and Dazn also shows the Darts World Cup in stream.
High season for winter sports
And then, of course, winter sports are in high season again after Christmas. The alpine ski racers will compete in Bormio (Italy) on December 28th, and the female ski racers will compete in the giant slalom in Lienz in Austria. A day later, further races take place there.
The biathlon event on Schalke goes into its 20th edition on December 28th in the Arena on Schalke. ARD will broadcast the World Team Challenge, which is not part of the World Cup, live from 6 p.m. Two German teams will also be at the start.
Every year, the winter sports highlight at the turn of the year is the traditional Four Hills Tournament from December 28th, 2023 to January 6th, 2024. It starts on December 28th with the qualification for the opening competition in Oberstdorf (live on ARD and on Eurosport). This is followed by the New Year's jump (December 31st and January 1st, 2 p.m./ZDF). Afterwards we head over to Austria for the Bergisel jump in Innsbruck (Austria) on December 3rd and 4th. The final of the Four Hills Tournament will take place in Bischofshofen on January 5th and 6th, 2024.
This year there will be a Two Nights Tour for female ski jumpers with stages in Garmisch-Partenkirchen (December 30th) and Oberstdorf (January 1st).
The cross-country skiers take part in their Tour de Ski after Christmas. It starts on December 30th with the sprint in Toblach (South Tyrol), where there are three races each for women and men on the program until the New Year. From there it goes to Davos (January 3rd) before the finale in Val der Fiemme (January 6th and 7th).
Horse riding, tennis, volleyball
After the Christmas holidays, many other sports will continue again. The dressage riders will compete at the World Cup in Mechelen (Belgium) on December 28th and 29th. Afterwards it is the turn of the show jumpers in the same place.
The tennis professionals are preparing for the first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open, at the United Cup in Australia from December 29th to January 7th. The team competition was held for the first time last year. Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, among others, is competing for Germany.
The volleyball league also continues after Christmas for women and men.
