In other countries, games on the holidays are the main event for many families. In US sports, the NBA plays on Christmas Eve and both days of Christmas. Months in advance, it's all about when which Christmas Games will take place. On Christmas Eve, for example, the Toronto Raptors with world champion Dennis Schröder play against the Utah Jazz. The games can be seen on the streaming service Dazn. The NFL football league also plays on all three holidays. RTL and Dazn show the games for fans in Germany. On Christmas Eve, Amon-Ra St. Brown has to play with the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings at 7 p.m. German time.