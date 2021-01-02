Gerwyn Price moved into the semi-finals of the Darts World Cup despite major problems. The decision against Daryl Gurney was not made until the decider of the ninth set. The Welshman then addressed words to his family.

S.Even Gerwyn Price no longer believed in himself. “I already thought I was eliminated,” said the Welshman, generally a model of self-confidence, after his 5: 4 in the quarter-finals of the Darts World Cup.

The “Iceman” was already leading with 4-2 sets and had a throw-off in round seven, but then showed weaknesses especially on the doubles fields and thus built opponent Daryl Gurney, who took six legs in a row and equalized to 4: 4 .

Had to fight to the end: Gerwyn Price just managed to get over the finish line against Daryl Gurney Source: Getty Images / Luke Walker

The tendency was clear when the increasingly weaker Welshman then checked out of nowhere 107 to make it 1-0 in the decisive set. Gurney, however, remained unimpressed, checked 130 to make it 1-1 and, like his opponent, brought his serve through to the decider. For the 15th time at this World Cup, a match had to be decided in the last leg of the last set.

And Price weakened again, only hitting a triple with the ninth arrow. Gurney was at 108 points, but could not work out a match dart. Price then converted to tops on the first try.

For Price, the world title is only a means to an end

“I was very lucky and didn’t get over the line for a long time. I obviously wanted it too badly and was really bad in the last three sentences, “admitted Price, who then turned to his family:” I can imagine how my wife and children and many others felt at home. Sure, I got through in the end, but it’s frustrating. I can only apologize. “

An average of 96.36 with a success rate of 36.96 percent is actually too little for a World Cup quarter-finals, as Price also knows. The Welshman has a big goal in mind. He’ll have to improve against Stephen Bunting to make it to the final on Sunday. “It’s a huge opportunity. I can become the number in the world. ”And also world champion, by the way.

Like Gary Anderson, Bunting had already reached the semi-finals with a clear victory in the afternoon.

The World Cup quarter-finals

Krzysztof Ratajski (POL / 15) – Stephen Bunting (ENG / 26) 3: 5

Dirk van Duijvenbode (NED) – Gary Anderson (SCO / 13) 1: 5

Gerwyn Price (WAL / 3) – Daryl Gurney (NIL / 11) 5: 4

Michael van Gerwen (NED / 1) – Dave Chisnall (ENG / 8)

