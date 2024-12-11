Arrows are buzzing, Alexandra Palace is raging: the Darts World Cup is a huge spectacle every year. In addition to a lot of alcohol – among the spectators – a large amount of prize money also flows to the professionals.
It starts on December 15th and the finale is on January 3rd, 2025. For the first time, six German players are starting. The highest hopes lie with Martin Schindlerwho has already won two important tournaments this year. But also from Clemens Gabriel2023 World Cup semi-finalist, much is expected. Can also be a surprise Ricardo Pietreczko worry, who failed at the last World Cup due to eventual winner Luke Humphries. For Florian Hempel, Niko Springer and Kai Gotthardt it will be about being there and taking the mood with you.
Darts World Cup 2025: German game plan
As usual, the first and second rounds of the World Championship start at the same time. The first highlight goes to defending champion Luke Humphries, who ends the first night session.
There are two different sessions until the quarterfinals. One starts at 1:30 p.m., the second at 8 p.m. Four games will be played in each session. Since the end of darts games, like tennis, cannot be predicted, the game plan states how many matches there are in the session.
- Mon, December 16th, 1st round: Kai Gotthardt vs. Alan Soutar (Scotland), 3rd match 1:30 p.m. session
- Tue, December 17th, 1st round: Ricardo Pietreczko vs. Xiaochen Zong (China), 2nd match 8 p.m. session
- Thu, December 19th, 2nd round: Gabriel Clemens vs. Niels Zonneveld (Netherlands) / Robert Owen (Wales), 4th match 1:30 p.m. sessions
- Thu, December 19th, 1st round: Niko Springer vs. Scott Williams (England), 3rd match 8 p.m. session
- Fri, December 20th, 1st round: Florian Hempel vs. Jeffrey de Zwaan (Netherlands), 2nd match 1:30 p.m. sessions
- Sun, December 22nd, 2nd round: Martin Schindler vs. Callan Rydz (England) / Romeo Grbavac (Croatia), 1st match 8 p.m. session
Darts is a party for die-hards, but it also has other qualities. The World Cup players and their followers represent an alternative to the doctored body cult world on Instagram and Tiktok. About the days and nights in London’s “Ally Pally”.
Game plan and mode at the Darts World Cup 2025
In the first two rounds, the winner must win three sets to win the match. A set consists of three legs, in each leg the players have to throw from 501 to 0 points. The last arrow must land in a double square for the leg to be won.
From the third round onwards, the “best-of-seven” mode applies, which means that the first player to win four sets advances to the next round. In the quarter-finals you have to win five sets to advance, in the semi-finals it is played best-of-eleven. In the final, the first player to win seven sets wins.
Sunday, December 15, 2024
- 8 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round
Monday, December 16, 2024
- 1.30 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round
- 8 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- 1.30 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round
- 8 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
- 1.30 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round
- 8 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round
Thursday, December 19, 2024
- 1.30 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round
- 8 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round
Friday, December 20, 2024
- 1.30 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round
- 8 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round
Saturday, December 21, 2024
- 1.30 p.m.: 2 x 1st round and 2 x 2nd round
- 8 p.m.: 4 x 2nd round
Sunday, December 22, 2024
- 1.30 p.m.: 4 x 2nd round
- 8 p.m.: 4 x 2nd round
Monday, December 23, 2024
- 1.30 p.m.: 4 x 2nd round
- 8 p.m.: 4 x 2nd round
Friday, December 27, 2024
- 1.30 p.m.: 3 x 3rd round
- 8 p.m.: 3 x 3rd round
Saturday, December 28, 2024
- 1.30 p.m.: 3 x 3rd round
- 8 p.m.: 3 x 3rd round
Sunday, December 29, 2024
- 1.30 p.m.: 3 x 3rd round
- 8 p.m.: 1 x 3rd round and 2 x 4th round
Monday, December 30, 2024
- 1.30 p.m.: 3 x 4th round
- 8 p.m.: 3 x 4th round
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
- 1.30 p.m.: 2 x quarter-finals
- 8 p.m.: 2 x quarter-finals
Thursday, January 2, 2025
- 8 p.m.: 2 x semi-finals
Friday, January 3, 2025
Prize money distribution at a glance
In total, around 2.5 million pounds (almost three million euros) will be paid out at the tournament. This means that the prize money remains unchanged compared to the previous year.
- Winner: 500,000 British pounds (approx. 580,000 euros)
- Finalist: 200,000 British pounds (around 230,000 euros)
- Semi-final: 100,000 British pounds (approx. 115,000 euros)
- Quarterfinals: 50,000 British pounds (approx. 58,000 euros)
- 4th round: 35,000 British pounds (approx. 40,000 euros)
- 3rd round: 25,000 British pounds (approx. 30,000 euros)
- 2nd round: 15,000 British pounds (approx. 18,000 euros)
- 1st round: 7,500 British pounds (approx. 9,000 euros)
