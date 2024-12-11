Arrows are buzzing, Alexandra Palace is raging: the Darts World Cup is a huge spectacle every year. In addition to a lot of alcohol – among the spectators – a large amount of prize money also flows to the professionals.

It starts on December 15th and the finale is on January 3rd, 2025. For the first time, six German players are starting. The highest hopes lie with Martin Schindlerwho has already won two important tournaments this year. But also from Clemens Gabriel2023 World Cup semi-finalist, much is expected. Can also be a surprise Ricardo Pietreczko worry, who failed at the last World Cup due to eventual winner Luke Humphries. For Florian Hempel, Niko Springer and Kai Gotthardt it will be about being there and taking the mood with you.

Darts World Cup 2025: German game plan

As usual, the first and second rounds of the World Championship start at the same time. The first highlight goes to defending champion Luke Humphries, who ends the first night session.

There are two different sessions until the quarterfinals. One starts at 1:30 p.m., the second at 8 p.m. Four games will be played in each session. Since the end of darts games, like tennis, cannot be predicted, the game plan states how many matches there are in the session.

Mon, December 16th, 1st round: Kai Gotthardt vs. Alan Soutar (Scotland), 3rd match 1:30 p.m. session

Tue, December 17th, 1st round: Ricardo Pietreczko vs. Xiaochen Zong (China), 2nd match 8 p.m. session

Thu, December 19th, 2nd round: Gabriel Clemens vs. Niels Zonneveld (Netherlands) / Robert Owen (Wales), 4th match 1:30 p.m. sessions

Thu, December 19th, 1st round: Niko Springer vs. Scott Williams (England), 3rd match 8 p.m. session

Fri, December 20th, 1st round: Florian Hempel vs. Jeffrey de Zwaan (Netherlands), 2nd match 1:30 p.m. sessions

Sun, December 22nd, 2nd round: Martin Schindler vs. Callan Rydz (England) / Romeo Grbavac (Croatia), 1st match 8 p.m. session

Game plan and mode at the Darts World Cup 2025

In the first two rounds, the winner must win three sets to win the match. A set consists of three legs, in each leg the players have to throw from 501 to 0 points. The last arrow must land in a double square for the leg to be won.

From the third round onwards, the “best-of-seven” mode applies, which means that the first player to win four sets advances to the next round. In the quarter-finals you have to win five sets to advance, in the semi-finals it is played best-of-eleven. In the final, the first player to win seven sets wins.

Sunday, December 15, 2024

8 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round

Monday, December 16, 2024

1.30 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round

8 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

1.30 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round

8 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

1.30 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round

8 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round

Thursday, December 19, 2024

1.30 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round

8 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round

Friday, December 20, 2024

1.30 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round

8 p.m.: 3 x 1st round and 1 x 2nd round

Saturday, December 21, 2024

1.30 p.m.: 2 x 1st round and 2 x 2nd round

8 p.m.: 4 x 2nd round

Sunday, December 22, 2024

1.30 p.m.: 4 x 2nd round

8 p.m.: 4 x 2nd round

Monday, December 23, 2024

1.30 p.m.: 4 x 2nd round

8 p.m.: 4 x 2nd round

Friday, December 27, 2024

1.30 p.m.: 3 x 3rd round

8 p.m.: 3 x 3rd round

Saturday, December 28, 2024

1.30 p.m.: 3 x 3rd round

8 p.m.: 3 x 3rd round

Sunday, December 29, 2024

1.30 p.m.: 3 x 3rd round

8 p.m.: 1 x 3rd round and 2 x 4th round

Monday, December 30, 2024

1.30 p.m.: 3 x 4th round

8 p.m.: 3 x 4th round

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

1.30 p.m.: 2 x quarter-finals

8 p.m.: 2 x quarter-finals

Thursday, January 2, 2025

8 p.m.: 2 x semi-finals

Friday, January 3, 2025

Prize money distribution at a glance

In total, around 2.5 million pounds (almost three million euros) will be paid out at the tournament. This means that the prize money remains unchanged compared to the previous year.