Arrows are buzzing, Alexandra Palace is raging: the Darts World Cup is a huge spectacle every year. In addition to a lot of alcohol – among the spectators – a large amount of prize money also flows to the professionals.

It started on December 15th and the finale is on January 3rd, 2025. For the first time, six German players took part.

Game plan and mode at the Darts World Cup 2025

In the first two rounds, the winner must win three sets to win the match. A set consists of three legs, in each leg the players have to throw from 501 to 0 points. The last arrow must land in a double square for the leg to be won.

From the third round onwards, the “best-of-seven” mode applies, which means that the first player to win four sets advances to the next round. In the quarter-finals you have to win five sets to advance, in the semi-finals it is played best-of-eleven. In the final, the first player to win seven sets wins.

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Chris Dobey (England) vs. Gerwyn Price (Wales) 5:3

vs. Gerwyn Price (Wales) 5:3 Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands) vs. Callan Rydz (England) 5:3

vs. Callan Rydz (England) 5:3 Peter Wright (Scotland) vs. Stephen Bunting (England) 2:5

2:5 Luke Littler (England) vs. Nathan Aspinall (England) 5:2

Thursday, January 2, 2025

8.40 p.m.: Chris Dobey (England) vs. Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands), Sports1 and Dazn

10.30 p.m.: Stephen Bunting (England) vs. Luke Littler (England), Sports1 and Dazn

Friday, January 3, 2025

9 p.m.: Final, Sports1 and Dazn

Darts World Cup 2025: German game plan

Gotthardt surprised in his first round game and beat the Scot Alan Soutar 3-1 after coming from leg down. In the second round he lost to Stephen Buntingworld ranking 18, 1:3. Celebrated as expected Pietreczko a safe opening win against the Chinese Xiaochen Zong and has to face against Gian van Veen ran.

On December 19th, it was a bad day for the German players. First failed Clemens Gabriel Surprisingly to Robert Owen with 1:3 sets, and as expected it was over in the evening Niko Springerwho lost to last year’s semifinalist Scott Williams. On December 22nd it was over for the German number 1. Martin Schindler had huge problems on the doubles field, only hitting three of his 22 attempts and losing 0-3 against Callan Rydz.

Florian Hempel had the opportunity to equalize in the deciding set in a crazy game against Northern Irishman Daryl Gurney. But he narrowly missed the double.

Ricardo Pietreczko was the last German to lose in the round of 16. In the third round he clearly defeated “Deutschland-Schreck” Scott Williams 4-1 and had no chance against number 12 seed Nathan Aspinall.

Ricardo Pietreczko at the Darts World Cup :Pikachu’s crashing arrows Ricardo Pietreczko is the best German at the Darts World Cup. He throws spectacular combinations and dreams of a New Year’s cracker against Luke Littler.

Darts World Cup: Results of the Germans – 3rd round

Mon, December 30th: Ricardo Pietreczko vs. Nathan Aspinall (England) 0:4

Darts World Cup: Results of the Germans – 3rd round

Sat, December 28th: Ricardo Pietreczko vs. Scott Williams (England) 4:1

Darts World Cup: Results of the Germans – 2nd round

Thu, December 19th: Gabriel Clemens vs. Robert Owen (Wales) 1:3

(Wales) 1:3 Fri, December 20th: Kai Gotthardt vs. Stephen Bunting (England) 1:3

(England) 1:3 Sun, December 22nd: Martin Schindler vs. Callan Rydz (England) 0:3

Mon, December 23rd: Ricardo Pietreczko vs. Gian van Veen (Netherlands) 3:1

vs. Gian van Veen (Netherlands) 3:1 Mon, December 23rd: Florian Hempel vs. Daryl Gurney (Northern Ireland) 2:3

Darts World Cup: Results of the Germans – 1st round

Mon, December 16th: Kai Gotthardt vs. Alan Soutar (Scotland) 3:1

vs. Alan Soutar (Scotland) 3:1 Tue, December 17th: Ricardo Pietreczko vs. Xiaochen Zong (China) 3:0

vs. Xiaochen Zong (China) 3:0 Thu, December 19th: Niko Springer vs. Scott Williams (England) 1:3

(England) 1:3 Fri, December 20th: Florian Hempel vs. Jeffrey de Zwaan (Netherlands) 3:1

Prize money distribution at a glance

In total, around 2.5 million pounds (almost three million euros) will be paid out at the tournament. This means that the prize money remains unchanged compared to the previous year.