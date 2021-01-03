Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting set a new record in a high-class World Cup semi-final. The Welshman celebrates his eight high finishes with kebab and Netflix. A triple reward awaits on Sunday.

S.this time a scream was a few decibels louder than one is used to from Gerwyn Price. It was the “come on” for the first entry into a final at the Darts World Championship. The Welshman beat Stephen Bunting 6-4 in the first semi-final.

Price convinced with an average of 100.92, hit 25 of his 52 attempts on the doubles and threw 15 180s: “It was the best I played in this tournament. But I also had to. Stephen showed great class. I’m glad I won, ”said Price, who will now face Gary Anderson or Dave Chisnall in the final on Sunday evening (8pm) and who played a major role in setting a new World Cup record.

High five after high finish: Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting set off fireworks Source: Getty Images / Luke Walker

Bunting and Price had launched a veritable high-finish festival. They checked their legs 13 times when they reached more than 100 points. The old record was ten. Price alone was responsible for eight. As a reward, he will get a kebab and watch Netflix, he said.

The first semifinal got off to a spectacular start. Bunting showed the Shanghai finish (120) for the break, Price recovered the loss of service with 109 for the check. Since Bunting followed up with a 117 to make it 2-2, three high finishes fell in the first set, which went to Price in the decider.

Here darts professional Martin Schindler imitates his colleagues Martin Schindler is not only one of the best German darts professionals. He is also an excellent impersonator. Here he recreates six world-class players. Do you recognize these players?

After the first break, the Welshman immediately followed up with six perfect throws and left the break with 140 points in twelve darts. His average went up to 110. No leg lasted longer than 15 darts. Highest quality, to which Bunting also contributed, who secured the next three legs and managed to equalize the set.

also read

Price opened round three again with a high finish: 116 points. The set went to Bunting in the decider, who approximated Price on average (102 vs. 104) and followed up with the sixth high finish of the game in the first leg of the fourth set: 117 points. Price countered directly with the seventh: 131 points. It happened in quick succession. But the fourth set also went to the Englishman, who went into the next break with 3: 1 and a checkout rate of 73.33 percent.

In the fifth set, Bunting missed two darts for the required break, which Price used to win the set 3: 1 and shortened it to 2: 3. Price got louder, pushed himself and started to balance sentences. With the ninth high fin, a 128, he got the early break in the seventh set and seemed to be aiming for his fourth set win. But Bunting checked 148 points out of nowhere. The tenth high finish. Even more incredible that he actually secured the sentence via the decider.

Price shows a champion’s reaction

Price quarreled, put his darts down, put his hands in his pockets and left the stage cursing into the break. It could have been the crux of the game, but the “Iceman” then gave the correct answer and won round eight thanks to an average of 113.08 with 3: 1, drew with a 3: 0, including his seventh high finish (112), in set nine to 5: 4 and also added a 103 to 1: 1 in the tenth round.

Nervous final sprint: Gerwyn Price was already 3: 4 behind Source: Getty Images / Luke Walker

He initially awarded two breakdarts on double 10s and double 5s, but then scored the decisive 2-1 and won the victory on Tops, which brought him his first World Cup final.

In addition to the title and the highest prize money of his career of 500,000 pounds, the Welshman could also secure first place in the world rankings on Sunday and thus end Michael van Gerwen’s seven-year reign.

“It’s unbelievable to be able to do both,” Price already looked ahead: “But I’m here to win the tournament. And I don’t care who comes as an opponent. After this semi-final I am full of self-confidence. “

“It hurt me” – which is why Shorty Seyler stopped commenting on darts In 2018 Elmar Paulke switched from Sport1 to DAZN. His long-time co-commentator Tomas “Shorty” Seyler was no longer needed and canceled Sport1 for another project. An own goal, as he tells in the board show with Lutz Wöckener.

The semi-finals of the Darts World Cup

Stephen Bunting (ENG / 26) – Gerwyn Price (WAL / 3) 4: 6

Dave Chisnall (ENG / 8) – Gary Anderson (SCO / 13)

James Wade throws first nine-darters at the World Cup in five years James Wade threw the first nine-darter at the World Championship in almost five years. With nine throws he set the 501 points to zero. In the end, the perfect game doesn’t help him.

_______

*Display: Every viewer has the opportunity to watch the Darts World Cup Streaming service DAZN (11.99 euros per month) to follow live. If you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the game for free. DAZN offers all new customers the opportunity to test the offer for one month free of charge. You can cancel the subscription within the first month.