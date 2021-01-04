Gerwyn Price won the Darts World Cup for the first time. In the final he outclassed his great rival Gary Anderson and narrowly missed the nine-darter. After seven years, the Welshman also replaces Michael van Gerwen at the top of the world rankings.

M.ith an outstanding performance, Gerwyn Price secured the title of world champion for the first time. The Welshman outclassed his great rival Gary Anderson 7-3 sets.

The highlight of the one-sided duel was the sixth set, which he won 3-0 with a record average of 136.64 points per shot and decided his legs in eleven, twelve and ten attempts. He narrowly missed the nine-darter to 5-1.

It was something of an act of grace that he gave the 2015 and 2016 world champions another set to make it 2: 5. The 50-year-old Scot even got two break-darts in the eighth round, but missed his apparently last chance to turn the trend and conceded the decisive 2: 6.

500,000 pounds for World Champion Price

The last doubts seemed to have been removed. Price pushed himself again with gestures and shouting and led 2-0 in the supposedly last set, but then awarded the title on the double-20 and double-10. Anderson checked to make it 1: 2 and should be given more opportunities.

Another mistake on the double-10 was followed by three more mistakes on his favorite field, then he missed three times on the double-5. Anderson, however, checked to 2: 2 and also won the decider: 3: 6. Price leaned on the table, looking paralyzed.

“I’ve never felt so much pressure in my life,” he said later, “if you have the chance, three arrows in your hand, to win the match, then you have to use it. But I’ve never been on the board with the chance to become world champion. That is something completely different. “

He needed two legs to get over the shock, but caught himself in time, equalized to 2-2 and had another attempt to win the title. After he had given two more attempts on the double-10, Anderson also failed to win the set.

Price took his time, went back on stage, concentrated and scored over the double 5, scored with the twelfth match dart to victory.

The 35-year-old, who received prize money of 500,000 pounds for his title, is now also the new number one in the world rankings and thus interrupts the Michael van Gerwen era. The Dutchman took over the top position from legend Phil Taylor seven years ago.

