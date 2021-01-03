Gary Anderson and Gerwyn Price caused the biggest scandal in their sport two years ago. Now they face each other in the final of the Darts World Cup. The Scot made the duel perfect with a win over Dave Chisnall.

Sascha Bandermann reported for Sport1 from the Darts World Cup from the Alexandra Palace for years. Why, he shows in the board show with his precise analyzes. Above all, however, the “Bandomator” is also fueling the anticipation of the last three games at host Lutz Wöckener.

E.t was the big excitement of the past ten years. On November 18th, Gary Anderson and Gerwyn Price faced each other in the final of the Grand Slam of Darts. The emotions boiled up, it was not just words and provocations. Anderson and Price got caught up in verbal abuse and jostling.

Price subsequently received a £ 21,500 fine and a three-month suspension on parole. To date, the toughest sanction that has been imposed in darts. Anderson got away with a reprimand. Both have been avoiding each other ever since. The five duels that have existed since then both took place in a cool atmosphere, but professionally. Will it stay that way?

Gerwyn Price’s dirty win against Gary Anderson Gerwyn Price wins the final of the Grand Slam of Darts against Gary Anderson with questionable methods and celebrates the greatest success of his career so far. See the highlights of the finale here.

On Sunday the two rivals will surprisingly meet in the final of the 28th Darts World Championship. And in particular Anderson, who won his semifinals 6: 3 against Dave Chisnall, proved on the way to his fifth World Cup final how thin-skinned the 2015 and 2016 world champions have become. He who was always considered sovereign. As someone who stood above things, exuded ease and coolness like no other.

In the world rankings, he threatened to drop out of the top 20, knee and back problems hit performance and mood. Then he had to be in corona quarantine in the run-up to the World Cup. At the World Cup he then took on opponents Mensur Suljovic, PDC board member Rod Harrington and TV expert Wayne Mardle.

also read

Chisnall disappoints after his galas

So now rival Price, who previously prevailed 6: 4 against Stephen Bunting in a high-finish fireworks display. It is the final that most fans would have wished for after the numerous favorite falls.

Here darts professional Martin Schindler imitates his colleagues Martin Schindler is not only one of the best German darts professionals. He is also an excellent impersonator. Here he recreates six world-class players. Do you recognize these players?

Anderson was able to break away early in his semifinals and got the 3: 1 with the fifth set dart. He and Chisnall had an average of 98 and a double rate of 33 percent. The Englishman was able to improve again, increasing his average after an 87 in set four to 104 in round five, but it was only a brief flicker of the quality with which he had taken Dimitri van den Bergh and Michael van Gerwen out of the tournament.

Easy into the final: Opponent Dave Chisnall (left) fell short of expectations against Gary Anderson Source: Getty Images / Luke Walker

In the sixth set he fell out with 84 points and was punished by the Scot with the loss of a set. 4: 2 for Anderson, who dropped two breakdarts in the next round and had to accept the 3: 4. Anderson also missed six opportunities to win the set in the eighth set, but Chisnall could no longer maintain his level. Anderson checked the double 5 to make it 5-3 and turned his second match dart into victory in the ninth set in the fifth shot.

“It hurt me” – which is why Shorty Seyler stopped commenting on darts In 2018 Elmar Paulke switched from Sport1 to DAZN. His long-time co-commentator Tomas “Shorty” Seyler was no longer needed and canceled Sport1 for another project. An own goal, as he tells in the board show with Lutz Wöckener.

Anderson ended up with an average of 100.03. “But it felt like a 77 or 76,” said Anderson, who was not satisfied with his performance and was now able to win a major title that was no longer possible against Price.

Price won his first big title in the scandal final at the Grand Slam, now he wants to become world champion for the first time and thus also replace Michael van Gerwen at the top of the world rankings.

also read

The semi-finals of the Darts World Cup

Stephen Bunting (ENG / 26) – Gerwyn Price (WAL / 3) 4: 6

Dave Chisnall (ENG / 8) – Gary Anderson (SCO / 13) 3-6

James Wade throws first nine-darters at the World Cup in five years James Wade threw the first nine-darter at the World Championship in almost five years. With nine throws he set the 501 points to zero. In the end, the perfect game doesn’t help him.

_______

*Display: Every viewer has the opportunity to watch the Darts World Cup Streaming service DAZN (11.99 euros per month) to follow live. If you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the game for free. DAZN offers all new customers the opportunity to test the offer for one month free of charge. You can cancel the subscription within the first month.