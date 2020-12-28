Michael Smith put sail before Christmas. World champion Peter Wright failed on Sunday to Gabriel Clemens. Now two more title candidates were eliminated in the third round of the Darts World Cup.

The German darts professional Gabriel Clemens caused a sensation at the Darts World Cup. With his win against world champion Peter “Snakebite” Wright, the Saarlander will be the first German ever to make it into the World Cup round of 16.

VBefore the match he had dared to make very different predictions. Nathan Aspinall was no longer interested in making it to the round of 16: “I believe that things happen for a reason and I think that Scott missed the double because I am going to be world champion.”

Aspinall had profited from the opponent’s mistakes in his second round match, survived four match darts from Scott Waites and, despite a long period of poor performance, still reached the third round of the Darts World Championship.

also read

Aspinall played on a similar level against Vincent van der Voort on Monday. With the difference that this time his opponent consistently used his chances and in the end it was out. The number six in the world rankings lost 2: 4, the first two sets even to zero. After the semi-finals in 2019 and 2020, the highlight of the season for the 29-year-old Englishman ends in round three. Become world champion – at the earliest in January 2022.

King with an outstanding double rate

Previously, another contender for the title, José de Sousa, had already been eliminated from the tournament. The Portuguese whiz kid and Grand Slam winner had no chance in the 0: 4 against Mervyn King. Despite an average of 103.62, de Sousa received only ten attempts on a double field in the entire match. Four legs, more was not possible.

King, who had defeated Max Hopp in the second round, again showed an outstanding timing, ended up with a throwing average of 103.47 points and an outstanding checkout rate of 57.14 percent. He will now meet the winner of the match between Gerwyn Price and Brendan Dolan in the round of 16.

also read

With de Sousa and Aspinall, the title candidates number three and four were eliminated at the tournament in London’s Alexandra Palace. For Michael Smith, his opening match against Jason Lowe had meant the end of the line. Peter Wright failed on Sunday in round three against the German Gabriel Clemens.

The games on Monday

José de Sousa (POR / 14) – Mervyn King (ENG / 19) 0: 4

Dirk van Duijvenbode (NED) – Adam Hunt (ENG) 4: 0

Nathan Aspinall (ENG / 6) – Vincent van der Voort (NED / 27) 2-4

Gary Anderson (SCO / 13) – Mensur Suljovic (AUT / 20) 4: 3

Gerwyn Price (WAL / 3) – Brendan Dolan (NIL / 30) 4: 3

Glen Durrant (ENG / 12) – Danny Baggish (USA)

_________

*Display: Every viewer has the opportunity to watch the Darts World Cup Streaming service DAZN (11.99 euros per month) to follow live. If you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the game for free. DAZN offers all new customers the opportunity to test the offer for one month free of charge. You can cancel the subscription within the first month.