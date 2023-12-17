Darts World Championships | The audience, dressed in strange costumes, roars for three weeks at Ally Pally

The World Darts Championship is thrown in the traditional way at Alexandra Palace in London.

I played darts The World Championships started on Friday at London's Alexandra Palace, or more familiarly at Ally Pally. Several contestants are special personalities, but a lot of attention is also paid to the loud audience, where you can see the strangest outfits.

The Darts World Championships last no less than three weeks. The final is on January 3rd. The long duration is explained by the fact that there is only one table in the World Championships and thus one pair of races at the same time.

There are 96 competitors in the World Championships. There are usually eight matches per day (four during the day and four in the evening), but some days there is only an evening session.

Defending World Champion Michael Smith threw immediately on the second day of the Games and won By Kevin Doets narrowly 3–2. This was a second round match, as seeded players start from the second round.

There is also one Finn participating in the World Championships, Marko Kantele, who participated in the World Championships a few times before. Kantele will compete in the first pair of the day session next Wednesday, December 20, starting at 2:30 p.m. A Polish-Irish will meet Radek Szaganski.

But audience and accessories. The Mario game character is one of the classics. Here are some pictures from the weekend:

During the contestants' walk to the stage, the audience gathers behind the enclosure.

Mario can always be found at the World Cup.

There are few people at each departure.

Drinking soft drinks is a key part of the competition experience for many. It's not uncommon for the audience to not even know whose throw they've come to watch.