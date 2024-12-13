Dhe sport of darts is growing and growing, and this can be seen particularly well when the highlight of the year is coming up in London: the World Championship (December 15th to January 3rd) in Alexandra Palace, or “Ally Pally” for short. A look at the starter list shows that darts is also growing rapidly in this country. While in previous years there were no or only a few German starters, this time six dart throwers from Germany are competing in London – more than ever before. Who are the six men? And does one of them have a chance of staying in the tournament until the end?