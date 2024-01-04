Darts | The world champion donates part of his jackpot to charity – against the backdrop of a family tragedy

Luke Humphries received £500,000 for his world title.

I played darts recent world champion Luke Humphries said late on Wednesday after the World Cup final that he plans to donate part of the 500,000 pounds, or about 580,000 euros, prize money he won to charity.

The target is prostate cancer research work in Britain.

“I won't say the amount, but I will donate part of the money because the matter is close to me,” Humphries said at the media conference The Daily Mail by.

His spouse by Kayley Jones father was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“It [syöpä] was found at an early stage, so it can be treated. It is important that you go to examinations on time. He went, and it probably saved his life,” Humphries said in an interview with the main sponsor of the tournament according to the magazine.

Prostate cancer came up during the tournament anyway. The betting company, which was the main sponsor of the World Cup, donated 1,000 pounds, or about 1,160 euros, to cancer work for each maximum series of 180 points in the games.

A record total of 914 of these were seen at the games. So 914,000 pounds went to cancer work, or a pot equivalent to more than a million euros.

Humphries threw the most maximum results in the Games: 73.

28 years old Humphries won the world championship for the first time in his career. He beat the 16-year-old teenage sensation in the final match Luke Littler batch 7–4.

In a 4–2 situation, Littler had a chance to run away to a 5–2 lead, but he missed the set piece. Humphries caught up to his top rhythm again and finally went his way.