Darts The look didn’t flicker when James Wade made the perfect nine-dart series at the World Darts Championships

December 29, 2020
The last time a complete nine-dart series was made was at the World Championships five years ago.

Darts At the PDC World Championships in Alexandra Palace, London, a complete nine-dart series was made on Tuesday. It was thrown by an Englishman James Wade In the third round of the World Cup.

Nine darts with 501 points is quite a rarity at the World Cup level, as it was five years since the last time.

Waden, 37, was a classic nine-dart series: first three triple-20s, then again three triple-20s, and finally triple-20, tripla-19, and double-12. In darts, the series must always end in a double point.

The look of Wade, who finished seventh in the tournament, hardly changed after the performance. He made a light fist greeting to his opponent Stephen Buntingin with.

Despite his staggering series, Wade dropped out of the sequel as the 26th placed Bunting survived the fourth round by 4-2.

In the initial rounds of the Darts World Championships, there has been a considerable loss of top-ranked players, as Wade has dropped out of the Top-7 rankings and is now ranked No. 1. Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price.

