Darts | The darts superstar lost to an 8-year-old prodigy

Darts|Luke Littler lost to a boy who had only been playing darts for two years.

English Luke Littler has become known as a teenage darts sensation, but now the youngster has found his winner in a player younger than himself.

Littler, 17, was the biggest talk of the World Cup at the turn of the year when he advanced to the finals at just 16 years old. He has won the prestigious darts Premier League this year.

On Saturday, however, Littler was challenged by an 8-year-old Noah and with great success, says BBC.

Noah was picked out of hundreds of people for an exhibition match, and he won it 1-0. The victory was sealed with a streak of 90 points.

According to the BBC, Noah started playing darts two years ago and practices 16 hours a week. He was asked if the year could get any better than this.

“Not really,” was Noah’s reply.

Noah’s mother Helen said that the boy enjoyed the weekend and the whole year immensely. He was full of praise for Littler, who gave Noah a pair of darts as a souvenir of the match.

“He was a real gentleman, really lovely.”