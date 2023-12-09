Darts | The 51-year-old grandmother traveled to England several times this year with a ladder – the results were disturbing

Kirsi Viinikainen has been competing at the top of Finland for a long time and has also been successful in international competitions. This year she also competed in all women’s professional competitions.

Pieksämäki

“This the rest of the year has been the most hectic I’ve had.”

This is what the Pieksmäkä resident says Kirsi Viinikainen, 51, who competed for the first time this year in the women’s professional darts championships in England. She participated in all six events and not just participated, as she is already ranked 12th in the women’s professional ranking – this year there were about 150 participants.

Viinikainen also competed in several other international competitions, won bronze in the women’s competition and silver in the women’s pair competition together at the World Amateur Championships Sari Sauvolan with.

Still, the season left a bit of a dent. He didn’t quite make it to the pinnacle of professional tournaments, the World Match Play, where the top eight players qualify. At that point, when eight players were penalized, Viinikainen was ninth.

“It caught the little one. Got it in my head.”

Wine-like started darts in his twenties and in a fairly typical way. The boyfriend at the time played the sport, and Viinikainen decided to try it when the board was at home.

“When I threw more at home, I started to notice that I was hitting here.”

As his first dare, he names his participation in local weekly competitions. Even then, international competitions were not a dream, and it so happened that in the years 2000–2005, Viinikainen did not compete at all.

“A group of women [silloin Jyväskylässä] fell apart and we couldn’t get the team together.”

The new arrival began when one of Finland’s top pitchers Ritva Mäkeläinen attracted Viinikainen to watch the domestic darts league round.

“It was not necessary to entice more.”

After that The darts career of Viinikainen, a former hairdresser and currently working in the kitchen and cleaning, has been strongly on the rise. She made it to the Finnish national darts team in 2009, and another dare happened this year, when she took part in the women’s professional competition of PDF, the largest professional association in darts.

There was plenty of encouragement to leave, including the chairman of the Finnish Darts Association Veijo Viinikka suggested giving it a try, and at last year’s tournament in Cyprus, a darts professional and, among other things, working as a darts analyst for Sky Sports Laura Turner raised the issue.

“He said I would definitely belong there.”

Kirsi Viinikainen’s throw starts off relaxed.

Viinikainen accepted the challenge. He says that ten years ago he would not have dared.

“It would never have occurred to me to travel alone. I have become braver. In addition, dating Johan [ruotsalainen Johan Engström, myös darts-kilpailija] with has helped: we mostly speak English among ourselves.”

Wine-like says that he has been well received in professional competitions.

“I have noticed that people sit in certain groups and tables there. When I’ve gotten to know people, there’s a certain group of us who sit at the same table.”

Since it is a professional competition, money is also shared. The rewards are not enough to live on, but with the rewards of around 4,000 pounds (around 4,600 euros) in 2023, Viinikainen has been able to cover the competition trips to Britain.

The 12th most awards were immediately accumulated in the opening season, and at his best, Viinikainen reached the top three in the games.

Who has Viinikainen faced? The most famous name is the darts celebrity Fallon Sherrockwho as the only female player has managed to beat male players in the World Championships at the turn of the year.

“Beau and Fallon are the only ones I haven’t beaten. I have won Lisa and Mikuru twice.”

Beau Greaves is number one in the women’s world rankings, Lisa Aston the former number one on the same list and Mikuru Suzuki third in the world ranking.

What is Sherrock like in a competitive situation?

“He is very calm, also in his gestures. When you know him as a good thrower, there is excitement in that. I have also thought that I only have things to win.”

The dart flies towards the board.

When right away the opening season went pretty well, what can we expect next year?

“For the first time in my entire career, I now have clear goals,” says Viinikainen.

“I’m trying to get into the top eight in the women’s series [selviytyminen World Match Playhin]. It requires good games, but it also requires a little luck because it’s the luck of the draw. No one is placed in the women’s competitions.”

Viinikainen’s second goal is the “Lakeside” or WDF World Cup, where women have their own series.

“There, we measure who is currently the best thrower among women.”

Viinikainen was already close to reaching Lakeside this year, as the best in the Nordic ranking gets a place in the Games. Viinikainen was number one for a long time, but in the end the ranking was second.

“If I had known the system better, I would have selected the races a little differently.”

Viinikainen really competes a lot. In addition to the professional competitions, he may participate in the weekly competitions at Irish pub Molly in Pieksämäki or, as at the end of November, in the ham competition in Kuopio.

Did the ham come?

“Fire. I won the race.”

The next foreign competitions will be the Dutch Open next February, and the first tournament of the professional series next year will be in March.

Triple 20 is the best reading in darts. Kirsi Viinikainen throws three darts at the games with an average of 70–80 points.

I played darts reaching the top level requires practice and certain qualities. Viinikainen trains at least five days a week. He lists calmness and concentration as his strengths.

“Furthermore, there is a strong desire to do this and the will to win. I’m also competitive.”

There may also be unexpected disruptions to concentration in a competitive situation.

“The opponent might be coughing or clinking his own darts behind. Or breathe loudly,” says Viinikainen.

“Yes, it will have an effect. When you hear something like that, you just try to block it out. It requires even more concentration.”

So these are done on purpose. Are troublemakers the best throwers?

“Are not. I have come across a few abroad and it happens here in Finland as well.”

Darts there are points and roll amounts. Viinikainen’s three-dart average is between 70 and 80 points, but at his best he has reached around 95. To finish a set or in darts language a leg – that is, to go from 501 points to zero, where the last dart must hit a double – he needs an average of 24–25 darts.

Darts’ “hole in one” is nine darts, i.e. it is the smallest number of darts with which 501 can be achieved. Even in the World Cup, not many do them.

“In February in Sweden, in the women’s league competition, I got to try the nine-step. The last one was to get a double 12, which I threw to the inside, i.e. a normal 12. That left a double 6, which went on the first dart. It was the first time I had a chance for a nine dart finish.”

The situation was so exceptional that it was also felt in the following installments.

“After that there was a terrible buzzing and shaking. I also won the next two sets, but that chance of nine darts really took a toll on my whole body.”

Wine-like says he never gets bored of darts, but there is one downside to constant travel. He feels that he does not see his grandchildren often enough. And yes, Viinikainen is a grandmother of three children.

“I was under 40 when I became a grandmother.”

Because of her grandchildren, she also moved from Sweden back to Finland some time ago.

“I missed them so much. That’s the thing that makes racing trips sad. “

Two of the grandchildren are under school age and one is in the fifth grade.

“She takes care of my two cats when I’m on competitive trips.”

Competition trips to the costs, Viinikainen planned to lighten up so that he would only have hand luggage. On several days’ trips to the races, he has a suitcase that goes in the hold of the plane just because of the darts – since they have spikes.

Viinikainen got new ladders with removable spikes and took them in his hand luggage. This was fine at Helsinki-Vantaa airport, but he couldn’t take the spikes with him on the return flight: they were taken away at Manchester airport.

“When there are so many trips, I thought of doing it this way to save money, but it’s not the right service for me.”