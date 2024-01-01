Darts | The 16-year-old teenage prodigy roared to the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship – “Wow, now I'm dreaming”

Luke Littler left his opponent no chance.

I played darts At the World Cup, there has been more hype about one player than any other, the 16-year-old Englishman From Luke Littler. Now the noise is only getting faster, because Littler already made it to the semifinals on New Year's Day.

The World Cup is traditionally played in London at Alexandra Palace, or more familiarly at Ally Pally.

“Wow, in my debut to the semi-finals. I deserved it. Now I'm dreaming. I'm two matches away. I'm definitely thinking about the World Cup title,” Littler stated in an interview with Sky Sports right after the quarter-final match.

Littler literally crushed his quarter-final opponent, the Northern Irishman By Brendan Dolan, 50, who is ranked 28th in the world. Littler's ranking before the WC tournament was 164th.

Littler won the match 5–1. Littler's only weak moments were at the beginning of the opening set and in the fifth set. In the first set, he was losing 0–2, but I turned the set for him 3–2. Littler lost the fifth round.

Littler has stormed into the semifinals convincingly, as he has lost at most one set in his previous matches.

In the semifinals, Littler will face a familiar player, an Englishman by Rob Cross, because the two are clients of the same management office. The 30-year-old Cross won the world championship in 2018 in his first World Championships.

“He was also incredible in his debut,” Littler said.