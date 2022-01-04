Tuesday, January 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Darts Peter Wright throws World Cup gold in darts, final opponent set soaring accuracy record

by admin
January 4, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Wright was crowned world champion for the second time in his career.

Darts Scotland has won World Cup gold in darts Peter Wright. The victory came in a tight match played in London on Monday, with 7-5 Englishmen reading Michael Smith against.

The final performance of the World Championships, known for their boisterous atmosphere and colorful throwers, ended in ice-cold ventilation. “Snakebite” Wright didn’t bother in vain in the midst of a festive rumor.

The world championship was second to Wright, ranked second best in the world. He previously won gold in 2020 and played in the 2014 World Cup finals, losing Michael van Gerwenille.

Smith, meanwhile, lost to van Gerwen in the 2019 World Cup final. The three-time world champion, Dutchman van Gerwen, was previously excluded from the World Cup due to a coronavirus infection.

Despite his loss, Smith broke the record by throwing 180-point throws in 83, more than any player in a single tournament.

.
#Darts #Peter #Wright #throws #World #Cup #gold #darts #final #opponent #set #soaring #accuracy #record

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Details of a fire at an oil refinery have become known

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.