Darts Peter Wright throws World Cup gold in darts, final opponent set soaring accuracy record

Wright was crowned world champion for the second time in his career.

Darts Scotland has won World Cup gold in darts Peter Wright. The victory came in a tight match played in London on Monday, with 7-5 Englishmen reading Michael Smith against.

The final performance of the World Championships, known for their boisterous atmosphere and colorful throwers, ended in ice-cold ventilation. “Snakebite” Wright didn’t bother in vain in the midst of a festive rumor.

The world championship was second to Wright, ranked second best in the world. He previously won gold in 2020 and played in the 2014 World Cup finals, losing Michael van Gerwenille.

Smith, meanwhile, lost to van Gerwen in the 2019 World Cup final. The three-time world champion, Dutchman van Gerwen, was previously excluded from the World Cup due to a coronavirus infection.

Despite his loss, Smith broke the record by throwing 180-point throws in 83, more than any player in a single tournament.